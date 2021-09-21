Dina Averina spoke about the conversation with Putin – Rambler / sport

Silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, Dina Averina, said that for the first time in her life, she experienced great excitement when she made a speech at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Dina Averina said on the air on the YouTube channel of the CSKA football club, she saw Putin for the second time. Before that, he came to Luzhniki before the 2019 World Cup.

“We talked, he asked how and what. He told me everything himself: “I stood there, waited six minutes for an assessment, you don’t have the same, usually two minutes and give an assessment.” I tell him: “Yes, you already know everything.” I even asked him for an autograph, he signed for the medals, ”said Averina.

According to her, she experienced the strongest excitement when she spoke.

“My legs were shaking so. This is the first time. I stand and think: the main thing is not to fall, the main thing is not to fall, ”the gymnast said.

She added that even at the Olympics they were not so worried.

Dina Averina is a 13-time world champion, including a three-time absolute world champion, a three-time champion of the European Games, including an absolute, 10-time European champion, and a two-time absolute champion of Russia. Honored Master of Sports.