DNS sold a dummy iPhone 12 Pro Max, packed in a box, to a doctor in Belgorod and refused to return the money

An unusual story took place in one of the DNS stores in Belgorod.

On September 18, Marina Vedler bought a 512 GB iPhone 12 Pro Max for 126,699 rubles. But instead of a phone, I received a dummy without filling, outwardly not very similar to the original.

DNS staff took out the iPhone in a sealed box, as it should be. Marina wanted to stick on a protective glass and buy a bumper, but there was no suitable glass in the DNS, so the girl went to Svyaznoy, which is located in the same shopping center.

When the box was opened in Svyaznoy, it immediately became clear that inside is not an iPhone, but a very bad plastic copy of it…

In addition, upon closer examination of the box, it turned out that on it erased IMEI, so it is impossible to track the location of the original iPhone.

Marina immediately went back to DNS to get the money back. DNS employees did not deny that the box contains not an iPhone, but a dummy… They even went to Svyaznoy, where they were confirmed that the original iPhone was not inside.

Despite this, DNS refused to return the money, explaining that Marina could change the smartphone while she was walking from DNS to Svyaznoy.

The girl considers this version absurd. There are cameras installed in DNS, Svyaznoy and in the shopping center, which should show that the box has not been opened.

Marina called the police to the store and wrote a statement. She intends to bring the case to court, even if the DNS agrees to return her money.

