Drake has released a new track. Fans linked him to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship problems

On March 5, rapper Drake released three new singles as part of the Scary Hours 2 album – the tracks What’s Next, Wants and Needs and Lemom Pepper Freestyle.

The track called Wants and Needs attracted special attention of the listeners.

Fans heard in the lyrics of the song the word Yeezy (the name of Kanye West’s brand and an abbreviation for his nickname Kanyeezy), and amid talks about Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s divorce and rumors about a possible connection between Drake and Kim, this could not but cause a reaction.

On his new track, Drake sings:

Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, i need me some Jesus. But soon as I start confessin ‘my sins, he wouldn’t believe us /

Yes, I should probably contact Yeezy, I need Jesus. But as soon as I start confessing my sins, he won’t believe us.

Image Press / BACKGRID / Legion Media Drake

It’s already stormy on social media discuss Drake’s new track. Some users are now convinced that Kim had a relationship with Drake in the past.

“In 2018, Kanye had a problem with Drake alluding to a relationship with Kim on the track Sicko Mode, so there have been rumors ever since that Drake slept with Kim. If he told Kanye that he was committing sin with her, he would not want to believe it. ” writes @djsburn.

Drake sings about Kanye and Kim in Wants and Needs: “Yeah, I should probably contact Yeezy, I need Jesus. But as soon as I start confessing my sins, he will not believe us. “

Jesus:

Drake talking about Kanye and Kim on Wants and Needs: “Yeah, I probably go link to Yeezy

I need me some jesus

But as soon as I start confessin ‘my sins, he wouldn’t believe us “ Jesus: pic.twitter.com/K757uOr4Ou – appas burner (@AppasBurner) March 5, 2021

Drake sings at Wants and Needs: “Yeah, I should probably contact Yeezy, I need Jesus. But as soon as I start confessing my sins, he will not believe us. “

Kanye after finishing her divorce from Kim Kardashian:

Drake on Wants and Needs:

“Yeah, I probably go link to Yeezy

I need me some jesus

But as soon as I start confessin ‘my sins, he wouldn’t believe us “ Kanye after finalizing his divorce with Kim Kardashian: pic.twitter.com/GbtFs1TUo7 – Tashdeed Faruk (@ TKFaruk8) March 5, 2021

Drake stands in front of the court as Kanye and Kim’s divorce comes to an end.

Kanye listens to Drake’s track