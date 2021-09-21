Drunk referee at a children’s hockey teams match, video, punishment and details

The referee fell, crashed into the side and stood on the ice for only a few minutes. He will not judge any more.

A funny story in children’s hockey – the referee of the Moscow Cup match between “Spartak Sporttech” and “Kharlamov Academy” made an indelible impression, having appeared at the game drunk.

Drunk judge

His first outing on the ice during rolling turned out to be memorable. As soon as he stepped onto the ice, his skates began to move apart, but the side helped to maintain balance. However, not for long – after a few seconds he began to stumble again, he was staggering, he could not even lift the puck! The judge drove up to a colleague, checked the skates, and then retired to the under-stands. The match began without him.

The judge’s second exit turned out to be no less spectacular. Having made a couple of hesitant steps, he collapsed on the ice as if knocked down. “Maybe I didn’t sharpen my skates today or what’s wrong with him?” – the commentator of the match was surprised.

All the actions of this judge were not included in the broadcast – he worked on the side closest to the camera and often dropped out of the frame. However, what the camera captured was more than enough – at the next moment of appearance in the frame, the referee almost fell again, then he was “carried away” to the side, and five minutes after the start of the game he was finally removed from the match.





“In all likelihood, the judge was drunk. He will not judge again “

Two referees are noted in the match report – 20-year-old Nikita Babintsev and 52 year old Igor Svetilov, however, they did not get up the freaks on the ice. “Championship” contacted Svetilov, who is the chief refereeing specialist of the Moscow Ice Hockey Federation, and clarified the situation. He did not give the name of the guilty referee, but assured that he would no longer work at FHM.

“In all likelihood, this judge was drunk. They called me, I came urgently, because everything could have ended not very well, because the second referee Nikita Babinsev is quite young. For the first time in 20 years I have encountered such a thing, our team is normal. The entire team of FHM judges is at a loss as to how this could have happened.

The younger generation, the boy was left without a mother at an early age, perhaps this situation affected his upbringing. I will not name this judge, but he will not judge again. He did not calculate his capabilities a little, I talked to him why this happened. Most importantly, it was impossible to understand that he was in such a state until he went out on the ice. His brother is judging us, I talked to him. He, too, cannot understand how this happened, “Svetilov told the Championship.

The story may be funny, but it has a sad end. A young guy with a difficult fate cannot find himself in this life. At first I finished with hockey, now I put an end to my refereeing career. And in the latter he has no one to blame but himself.