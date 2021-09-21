Dziuba refused an invitation to the Russian national team

Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba refused an invitation to the Russian national team to prepare for the next qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

On September 20, an expanded composition of the national team was announced to prepare for the matches against Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11). Dziuba entered the list of 34 players.

– Artem, did you have a conversation with Karpin after you got into the extended list?

– Yes, Valery Georgievich contacted me. I thought about this situation for a long time and came to the conclusion that I have not yet gained the optimal form.to help the national team 100 percent. The previous season turned out to be very difficult and long. There were great expectations from the Euro, serious preparation, we gave our all, but the result was unsuccessful. All this affected both the physical form and the emotional. Therefore, it was difficult to enter the new season. Now, little by little, I began to return to its previous form, but I feel that I have not yet fully typed it. The national team has the most important games ahead, so it would be wrong to go and take someone else’s place now. About which I honestly told the coach. I wish our guys a lot of luck in the upcoming matches. Hope I can be in optimal readiness for the November matches, but I understand that there can be no guarantees here. I will work and give all my best, and time will tell.

– Does this mean that you have temporarily suspended your career in the national team?

– No, I want to emphasize this. My solution is situational. Here and now… I have always dreamed and still dream of playing for my country and I hope to become part of our team more than once and score more than one goal.

Dziuba has been the captain of the Russian national team since 2018, but did not take part in the September World Cup matches against Croatia (0: 0), Cyprus (2: 0) and Malta (2: 0).

For the national team, the 33-year-old footballer played 55 matches, in which he scored 30 goals and made 16 assists. This season, the forward has scored 2 goals and provided 4 assists in 10 matches for Zenit.

A source:

Match TV