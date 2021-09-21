Edward Snowden urges users to opt out of ExpressVPN immediately

Former US National Security Agency employee and now human rights activist Edward Snowden warned netizens against using the popular ExpressVPN service for good reason.
It is unknown if Snowden has any special data, but his short post on Twitter “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you don’t have to be.” accompanied by a quote of news that the head of the information service of this service, Daniel Gericke, participated in the Project Raven program, which created spyware tools for the intelligence services of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Guericke is one of three former U.S. intelligence officials prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice for their role in espionage operations – all three opted to make a deal with the investigation, agreeing to jointly pay a fine of just over a million dollars.
The team is believed to have served as “mercenary hackers” for the UAE authorities, helping to develop software that allows electronic users to receive information from their gadgets without any action on the part of electronic users – they were ardent critics of the regime in the UAE.
If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be. https://t.co/l8us92W0BQ
– Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 16, 2021
Guericke was hired by ExpressVPN in 2019, and although the company was aware of his past – 20 years as a cybersecurity specialist in the US military and other intelligence services of the country, working on joint projects between the United States and the UAE, as well as working only in the UAE, the company embarked on defending one of its top executives, stating that Guericke’s work was related to the fight against terrorism and other threats, and ExpressVPN itself did not take any part in the implementation of Project Raven.
Either way, Snowden chose not to comment on the numerous questions under the post, including which VPN he himself would recommend. He also did not say whether he had any information about Guerik himself.
