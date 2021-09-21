Edward Snowden urges users to opt out of ExpressVPN immediately

Former US National Security Agency employee and now human rights activist Edward Snowden warned netizens against using the popular ExpressVPN service for good reason.

It is unknown if Snowden has any special data, but his short post on Twitter “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you don’t have to be.” accompanied by a quote of news that the head of the information service of this service, Daniel Gericke, participated in the Project Raven program, which created spyware tools for the intelligence services of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Guericke is one of three former U.S. intelligence officials prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice for their role in espionage operations – all three opted to make a deal with the investigation, agreeing to jointly pay a fine of just over a million dollars.

The team is believed to have served as “mercenary hackers” for the UAE authorities, helping to develop software that allows electronic users to receive information from their gadgets without any action on the part of electronic users – they were ardent critics of the regime in the UAE.