El Salvador bought 700 Bitcoin after cryptocurrency legalization / News / Finance.ua

The government of El Salvador bought another 150 Bitcoin against the background of the decline in the most popular cryptocurrency rate to $ 45 thousand.

This was announced by the President of the country Naib Bukele.

According to him, the government of El Salvador bought another 150 Bitcoin and currently holds 700 crypto coins.

El Salvador approved the use of Bitcoin as a legal tender in June.

We just bought the dip. 150 new coins! El Salvador now holds 700 coins.#Bitcoin🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 20, 2021

Bukele believes that legalizing Bitcoin will allow Salvadorans to save up to $ 400 million, which is spent annually on fees for money transfers mainly from USA…

Last year, remittances to El Salvador amounted to almost $ 6 billion, or 23% of its Gdp, which is one of the highest rates in the world.

On September 7, El Salvador was the first in the world to launch the circulation of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency as an official means of payment.

Before that, El Salvador bought his first 400 Bitcoin, raising the cryptocurrency rate above $ 52 thousand.

However, the Bitcoin exchange rate is very volatile. After an almost 12 percent drop in Bitcoin on the day of its official legalization, El Salvador bought another 150 crypto coins.