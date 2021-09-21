England striker, world champion Jimmy Greaves, who played for Chelsea and Tottenham, dies

Died iconic striker for England, Chelsea and Tottenham Jimmy Greaves… Jimmy is the fourth top scorer behind Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker with 44 goals in 57 appearances. If we compare his figure with modern football players, then Greaves is on the same level with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. “Watching Lionel Messi today is like watching matches with Greaves at his peak,” summed up football journalist and Jimmy’s friend Norman Giller.

Just take a look at his crazy stats:

132 goals in 169 appearances for Chelsea;

100 goals in the championship under 20;

Tottenham’s top scorer with 266 goals;

44 goals for England and 6 hat-tricks at once;

41 goals in one season with Chelsea.

In May 2015, Greaves suffered a stroke and was confined to a wheelchair. Plus, the speech was seriously affected. All these years, Jimmy struggled with the consequences of the disease.

Greaves became a superstar at Chelsea, making his debut at 17 and scoring 41 goals in one championship

The story begins in the 1950s, when Chelsea took the talented boy Jimmy Greaves from under Tottenham’s noses. In the Chelsea structure, he showed himself amazingly and became the frontman of the Drake Ducklings – this was the name of the promising footballers of coach Ted Drake in response to the Busby Babes from Manchester United. For the youth team, Jimmy rolled over 100 goals in two years, so he soon began to be involved in training with the first team.

Photo: Allsport Hulton / Getty Images

As a base, Greaves made his debut at the age of 17 in August 1957, scoring against Tottenham at White Hart Lane. Chelsea immediately signed a professional contract with the promising striker. The club paid him just under £ 20 a week and £ 8 off-season. To pay for a one-room apartment in Wimbledon, Greaves worked part-time as a lawnmower in the evenings. Plus Jimmy was already married by that time.

Chelsea once lost 5-6, so Greaves threw his boots at the defenders in the locker room. A few rounds later, Chelsea were already fighting Preston in the championship, where Greaves had rolled three in the first half. He immediately ran to the defenders: “I have done my job, so it’s your turn.” Soon, Preston equalized, and defender Peter Sillett turned to Jimmy: “The last goal is all.” Greaves scored fourth, but Preston parity again. Sillett ran up to the striker again: “Jimmy, hit the last one. I’ve got beer. ” As a result, Greaves issued a penta-trick.

In 1960, Greaves became the youngest player to score 100 goals at the age of 20 and 290 days (and at 23 he, like Dixie Dean, scored his 200th goal).

In a Chelsea jersey, Jimmy Greaves dug 132 goals in 169 games and became a superstar by age 21. Speaking at Stamford Bridge, he finished the championship twice as the top scorer. And his staggering 41 league goals in 1960/1961 is still the club’s record.

The main tragedy in Greaves’ life is the death of his four-month-old son

In 1961, Jimmy Greaves suffered a tragedy: his four-month-old son, Jimmy Jr., died of pneumonia. A few hours earlier, the striker had made his England debut with a goal against the Spaniards.

A couple of weeks later Greaves, who wanted to change the situation after the shock, began negotiations with Milan. In the last match for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest, the striker played poker, and after the final whistle the audience picked him up and carried him around Stamford Bridge. From the surging feelings, he cried.

Despite his super-bomber qualities, Jimmy Greaves never won anything at Chelsea.

At Tottenham, Greaves became a legend: he took the European Cup and drove 266 goals

In 1961, Milan signed the 21-year-old Greaves for £ 40,000, but the striker spent only four months in Serie A: 9 goals in 14 matches. Jimmy was never able to adapt to the new country and soon returned to London. But to another club – Tottenham, which paid £ 99,999 for the striker. They offered £ 1 less than the requested amount because Bill Nicholson, who was then in charge of the team, did not want to burden Greaves with unnecessary pressure. At that time, no one wrote a check for £ 100,000 for a football player.

Photo: George Freston / Getty Images

The first match after returning to the island, Jimmy Greaves played for Tottenham’s double with Plymouth Argyle, which gathered 13 thousand fans in the stands. The Plymouth president gave a touching speech before the match: “On behalf of all England, I say to you, ‘Welcome back!’ Inspired by Greaves, he designed a kopeck piece. In the debut match, he was also in the lead as the base: a hat-trick against Blackburn in December 1961 and a 5-2 victory.

In the 1961/1962 season, Tottenham won the FA Cup, and a year later became the first British club to take the European Cup Winners’ Cup. Jimmy Greaves became the key player in the historic tournament: 5 goals, 4 assists in five matches.

On the way to the final, Tottenham dealt with Rangers (5: 2 and 3: 2), Slovan (0: 2 and 6: 0) and Belgrade (2: 1 and 3: 1). The final was played in Rotterdam at Feyenoord’s home stadium, where Tottenham destroyed Atlético Madrid thanks to Greaves’ double (5-2).

At Tottenham, Greaves has become a legend: 9 years, 379 games and 266 goals, including 220 cans in the championship. For four seasons (1962 / 1963-1964 / 1965 and 1968/1969) he was the top scorer in the championship. This record has not yet been broken.

“I missed the match of my life.” Greaves missed the gold finals due to injury

In England, Jimmy Greaves also scored regularly. He became the youngest player ever to score 20, 30 and 40 goals for the national team. In total, in 57 meetings, he scored 44 goals, but the most interesting: not a single one from the penalty spot.

In 1966, Greaves spent three months out of football due to hepatitis, but national team coach Alf Ramsay still included him in the home world championship. “I really wanted to participate in the final matches. I was confident that we would win. Everything was on our side: the composition, the home field advantage and the mood, ”Jimmy recalled.

Greaves started the World Cup as a primary striker but was injured in the final group stage match against France when Joseph Bonnel tore Jimmy’s shin. Doctors put 14 stitches, and the superbomber watched the remaining matches from the stands.

He was replaced by the 24-year-old West Ham striker Jeffrey Hirst, who not only staked out a place in the starting line, but also became the hero of the final: his three-ruble note against West Germany brought the British a trophy. England won 4-2, but Jimmy Greaves did not share the joy with his partners. He packed his suitcases in advance and immediately after the final whistle with his family flew off on vacation.

Jimmy’s sincere mood is broadcast by the legendary photo, which captures the moment when the entire England bench jumps up after the final whistle. The entire bench, except for Jimmy Greaves, who remains in his suit and tie and looks devastated. “I have always dreamed of scoring the winning goal in the World Cup final. I missed the match of my life, ”Greaves later explained.

Initially, Jimmy did not receive a gold medal, because at that time there was a strange rule: only the players who went to the final match took the award. In 2009, Greaves and 10 other reservists from the winning squad were still handed out well-deserved awards after a long campaign of fans. In 2014, Greaves sold it at Sotheby’s in London for £ 44,000.

After the 1966 World Cup, Greaves played three more matches in the England jersey and scored one goal. The last match was the game with the Austrian national team in May 1967.

Transfer to West Ham, alcoholism and cult TV show

In March 1970 Jimmy Greaves moved to West Ham. Despite a goal in the debut meeting, he collected only 13 goals in 38 games at the new club. At West Ham, the striker completely scored on the regime and training.

In January 1971, the famous story took place before the cup match against Blackpool. Due to weather conditions (the field was completely frozen on the eve of the match), local journalists wrote that the fight would most likely be postponed to another date. Greaves and some of his partners decided that would be so, so they drank all night. But the match was played all the same – West Ham lost 0: 4. After this incident, Jimmy’s relationship with coach Ron Greenwood soured, and his career at Upton Park ended.

So at 31, Greaves retired from football. Alcoholism completely absorbed Jimmy: he became a regular visitor to sobering-up centers, moved in with his parents and was isolated from his wife and children. The daily intake of 10 liters of beer with a high dose of vodka led to serious health problems. Once he tried to cut his veins with a razor, but the doctors arrived on time and once again sent him to be treated for addiction.

Photo: Tottenham Hotspur / Getty Images

“I completely missed the 1970s. They walked past me. I was drunk from 1972 to 1977. One morning I woke up and realized that there was a completely different world around, ”Greaves told The Guardian in 2003.

Jimmy Greaves got out thanks to friends who signed him up to the club of alcoholics anonymous. He went there for two years, where he shared his problems. Jimmy even made a rule: stay at least a day without alcohol. So by the end of the 1970s, he completely gave up alcohol. From time to time, Jimmy played for the modest clubs of the regional leagues for fun.

He later reconciled with his wife and began writing a column for The Sun. Together with former Liverpool player Ian St. John launched the iconic football show “St. and Greaves” (1985-1992) with a great rating. Later, he published a frank autobiography, which was republished in the Soviet Union under the distorted title “I am an alcoholic.”





“I don’t think it hurts …” The great football scorer Gerd Müller dies

***

PS Fate decreed that Jimmy Greaves died on the day of the match between Tottenham and Chelsea. The derby, like the other two Sunday matches, began with a moment of silence in memory of Greaves, and the footballers took to the field with mourning bandages.