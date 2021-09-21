Ethereum Shows Strong Correlation With Nasdaq Composite COINLIFE.COM

Wall Street dynamics are affecting the price of ETH.

IntoTheBlock’s data that the price of Ethereum shows a strong correlation with one of Wall Street’s major indices, the Nasdaq Composite, is being confirmed. Indeed, the 10.3% drop in the price of ETH on September 20 came amid a strong decline in the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 2.6% on Monday.

(3/5) #Ethereum appears to be priced as a risk-on bet.$ ETH has shown a high correlation to the Nasdaq, which tends to be linked with higher potential / risk investments It is also strongly negatively correlated to the $ VIX pointing to the likelihood of a drop in volatile times pic.twitter.com/lFzTA9Rvx6 – IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) September 16, 2021

Wall Street traders were alarmed by the situation with the Evergrandе Group, one of the largest developers in China: investors in bonds and shares of the organization have raised concerns about payments on its corporate bonds, worth $ 127 million, due later this week. … As a result, the shares of this organization on the Hong Kong stock exchange fell by 10% over the day, increasing the decline from the beginning of the year to minus 85%, and the index reflecting the dynamics of shares of key developers in China fell to a five-year low.

Evergrand bonds are traded at a 70-75% discount. Considering that some US investment funds have also invested in Evergrand, the decline in all three fundamental indicators in New York (S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite) becomes understandable.

Ethereum, which is in correlation with the Nasdaq Composite, is trying to hold the level above $ 3 thousand at the beginning of September 21. Recall that on May 12, ETH rose to $ 4,385 thousand, after which it decreased, approaching the level of $ 1,984 thousand, but as a result, on September 3, it reached a local maximum of $ 4 thousand. Analysts believe that in the current correction, Ethereum can potentially find strong support around $ 2,000, after which the asset can potentially start to rise in price.

2 thousand dollars, as a possible local “bottom” for Ethereum, can be considered as a hypothetical option only if ETH can fall beyond the level of 2.5 thousand dollars, near which it is potentially possible to buy it out by some traders. Earlier on the likelihood of a strong decline in the price of Ethereum spoke Analyst at JP Morgan Bank.