Experts have named the reasons for the fall of Bitcoin. What awaits cryptocurrency

The bitcoin rate for the second day in a row is below the $ 43,000 level. At the peak of its fall on Monday, Crypt # 1 dropped to the $ 42,500 area. In the morning hours of Tuesday, they give $ 42,972 for the cue ball (10:28 Kyiv time). The market participants surveyed by RBC-Crypto examined the reasons for the BTC rollback to local minimums.

Details

According to Vitaly Kirpichev from the Russian representative office of TradingView, there is nothing surprising in the current dynamics. The main reason for this state of affairs is the strengthening of the dollar across the entire spectrum of the market (against oil, the euro and most of the top assets).

Investors, according to Kirpichev’s assurances, are playing out the news about the impending curtailment of the monetary stimulus program in the United States. Expectations of the corresponding actions from the FRS make the dollar rise in price. Nervousness will persist until tomorrow (on Wednesday, the leaders of the American regulator will announce the results of the 2-day meeting, – ed.)

Other factors influencing bitcoin are the uncertainty of the results of the investigation of the US “futures” regulator CFTC in relation to the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance (officials of the department suspect the site of market manipulation) and talks about the plans of Congress to tax all cryptocurrency projects without exception.

Analysts of the company “8848 Invest” note that last week, two high-ranking American functionaries at once told Bloomberg reporters that the top executives of Binance had made their own transactions on investor orders before they were executed. At the same time, the members of the commission established by the CFTC have so far abstained from the official “presenting”. Indirect accusations against Binance, coupled with earlier attacks on the crypto site by the UK authorities and a number of other countries, make market participants nervous, which negatively affects the quotes of the vast majority of digital currencies.

Experts’ opinions on the depth of the cue ball in the event of the implementation of the above risks differ. Viktor Pershikov from 8848 Invest expects BTC to roll back to the local bottom located in the region of $ 40,000, followed by a jerk of the asset in the $ 60,000-65,000 range. The business strategy of the organization he represents is to buy bitcoins after each drop in price until the end of September. A reversal will take place closer to the middle of autumn, the analyst is sure.

Colleagues of Pershikov from Cryptorg company estimate the probability of a breakdown of the resistance level located at around $ 40,000 as “very high”. If this happens, bearish bears may try to send BTC to the June lows (up to or even below $ 30,000), warned the organization’s executive director Andrei Podolyan.

