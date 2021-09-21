Fasel admired Putin before leaving for work in the KHL :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

According to the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, Putin has achieved a lot in a short time. It is assumed that soon Fasel will become a consultant to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation and the Kontinental Hockey League.

The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel said he admires Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I love this country and its people – it’s true. Any attempts to change my mind would be pointless. President Putin has achieved a lot in a short time, ”Fasel said in an interview with Blick.

He did not support Putin and made an agreement with the NHL. Results of Fasel’s work at IIHF



“To govern a country like Russia, located in 11 time zones and using a hundred languages, is a real achievement. For that, I admire him, ”added the head of the IIHF.

Fasel has led the IIHF since 1994. On Tuesday, the IIHF Congress will begin in St. Petersburg, at which the election of a new head of the organization will be held, Fasel will not participate in the elections.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly recently said that Fasel, after leaving the IIHF, will become a consultant for the Russian Ice Hockey Federation and the Continental Hockey League.