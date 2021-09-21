Fazel called hugging Lukashenko the main mistake at the head of IIHF :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

According to the IIHF president, he had good intentions, but in the end everything went wrong.

Photo: Nikolay Petrov / BelTA / TASS



The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel admitted that his hugs with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting were his main mistake in his post.

“I have to admit it. Came with good intentions, but everything went wrong. I probably acted naively. I thought I could do something good. Then I had to go into the shadows for a few days. The storm that followed was unusually strong, ”Fasel said in an interview with Blick.

Fazel and Lukashenko met in January 2021. It discussed the holding of the world championship, which was to be held in Minsk and Riga. After this meeting, Fasel was seriously criticized.

As a result, Belarus was deprived of the right to host the World Cup due to the difficult political situation in the country. The tournament was hosted by Latvia alone.

Fasel has been President of the IIHF since 1994. On Tuesday, the IIHF Congress will begin in St. Petersburg, at which a new head of the organization will be elected, Fasel will not participate in the elections.