Figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbaeva completed her career, Tursynbaeva leaving and returning to Tutberidze, Tursynbaeva biography, achievements – September 20, 2021

Elizabeth Tursynbaeva Is a skater with a very colorful history. Leaving Tutberidze and coming back, a historic quadruple at the World Championships, a relatively early end of her career: Lisa was one of the first to walk the classic path of a star from Khrustalny.

21-year-old Tursynbaeva announced her retirement on September 20 on her Instagram.

“I decided to end my career as a professional athlete. It is not easy for me to share this news with you …

Many of you know that my back has been bothering me for a long time. Unfortunately, I did not manage to overcome this injury to the end, and therefore full-fledged training became impossible “, – immediately indicated the skater.

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

Elizabeth also wrote that she is currently in Kazakhstan, where she will work until the end of the year.

“I have always wanted to develop figure skating in my country, and I finally got this opportunity,” – wrote Tursynbaeva, after which she thanked the parents, coaches, officials and fans.

Fans remembered that Lisa is a student at MGIMO, to which the skater replied in the comments.

“I took an academic leave, which ends at the end of this year. I will return to school in 2022 “, – noted Tursynbaeva.

Lisa was born in Moscow on February 14, 2000. Mom in the hospital often watched the movie “Cleopatra” and named her daughter after the actress Elizabeth Taylor. Tursynbaeva spent her early childhood with her grandmother in Kazakhstan, but then returned to Moscow. Lisa began to practice figure skating at the age of five, and at 12 she got to Eteri Tutberidze.

In the second year of work with Eteri Tursynbaeva, she began to represent Kazakhstan, which made her training in Russia impossible – then our officials did not really want the coaches to prepare athletes for other national teams before the Sochi Olympics. At the age of 13, Tursynbaeva moved to Canada with Brian Orser – five years before Evgenia Medvedeva made the same route from the south of Moscow to Toronto. But the visa was not immediately obtained – it was a very difficult period for the skater and her family.

“There were difficult times, I had to train with my mother when we did not have a Canadian visa. It was hard, I had to train in Russia in shopping centers and public skating for about six months. At this time, my mother helped me a lot. “, – said Lisa in an interview with the press service of the ISU.

Orser’s training brought results, but not maximum. Tursynbayeva was a stable top-15 figure skater, but she got to the podiums only on Challengers. 12th, 9th and 11th places in the World Championships and 12th place in the 2018 Olympics are not something for which it was worth staying on the other side of the planet. And the skater herself later admitted that the Russian approach to the training system is closer to her than the Western one.

In the offseason, when Medvedeva left Tutberidze, provoking Anastasia Tarakanova, Polina Tsurskaya and Daria Panenkova to do the same, Lisa proceeded in the opposite direction, launching a wave of comparisons in the media. It was essential for Tutberidze to beat Orser. And this correspondence battle gave birth to the best year in the career of the Kazakhstani figure skater. At the Grand Prix stages, Lisa was in the middle of the protocol, and after the New Year she took three silver in a row: the championship of four continents, the Universiade … and the same world championship – 2019, where Tursynbaeva divided Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva on the podium.

RIA News

That rental was historic not only for Kazakhstan (the country’s first medal in the women’s singles), but also for the whole world. It was Tursynbaeva who became the first figure skater to land a quadruple jump in adult competitions (before her, Japanese Miki Ando and Russian Alexandra Trusova, but in juniors, did it). You probably remember that rental in the Japanese Saitama.

“I started working on Salchow about 3 years ago. This is my favorite jump. I tried it in competitions, but did not twist or fall. But I tried to do it purely at tournaments, and the coach Eteri Tutberidze helped me “– said Lisa after that speech.

This was the peak of Tursynbayeva’s career. Later, her back problems worsened, which the skater did not manage to solve. In the last years of her career, Lisa took part in ice shows, where she played the violin (music is her great hobby), filmed videos for the YouTube channel and held master classes in Kazakhstan.

Tursynbayeva could not withstand the colossal loads that are given in “Khrustalny”. But even one year at the top level was enough to go down in the history of figure skating and become a hero in your country. Lisa’s career is definitely a success.