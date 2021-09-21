Fiorentina – Inter. Forecast and bet for 2.01 / Football predictions

In the 5th round of the Italian championship, Fiorentina will host Inter Milan. The match will take place at the Artemio Franchi stadium on 21 September. The meeting starts at 21:45 Moscow time. Fiorentina – Inter: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Fiorentina

In the summer, Fiorentina was headed by Vincenzo Italiano, who worked at La Spezia last season. At the new club, he started with a major victory over Cosenza (4: 0) in the Italian Cup.

In the championship, the “violets” first lost away to “Roma” 1: 3, and then beat Torino 2: 1 at home.

After an international pause, the Florentines beat Atalanta in Bergamo with a score of 2: 1, and in the last away match they dealt with Genoa (2: 1).

After 4 rounds of Serie A, Fiorentina is in 5th place with 9 points. The goal difference is 7-6, Dusan Vlahovic scored 3 years in the league and 2 in the cup.

“Inter”

The Milanese started in the Italian Championship with two convincing victories, defeating Genoa at home (4: 0) and beating Verona away (3: 1).

The away match with Sampdoria ended in a 2: 2 draw, and then, in the Champions League, the Milanese at home lost to Real Madrid, conceding the only goal in the last minutes.

In the last match, Inter in the championship defeated Bologna with a score of 6: 1, scoring three goals in each half and conceding in the last minutes.

After 4 rounds of Serie A, Inter with 10 points tops the Serie A table, bypassing Milan in terms of goals scored. The goal difference is 15-4, Dzeko and Martinez each have 3 goals.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers give odds for Fiorentina’s victory in this meeting 3.65, for a draw in regular time – 3.85, and to win “Inter” – 1.97…

Last season, Inter beat Violets three times – in the championship (4: 3 at home and 2: 0 away) and in the away match of the 1/8 Cup final (2: 1 dv). In their last five matches in Florence, the Milanese have won twice and drew three times.

The Milan club looks much more confident at the start of the season. We predict, what Inter will not lose …