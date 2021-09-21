For 9 years, 616 Bitcoin was stored on the wallet. The owner who took them off became a millionaire

The holder of bitcoins “shook the market” by withdrawing 616 BTC from the wallet that had been “silent” for 8.8 years. The amount of money received by the anonymous author is about $ 29.5 million (at the exchange rate at the time of the transaction, the commission for which was ridiculous 48 cents). The completion of the transaction is dated Saturday, September 19.

💤💤 A dormant address containing 616 #BTC ($ 29,470,042) has just been activated after 8.8 years (worth $ 6,667 in 2012)! Https: //t.co/tr6lgToZPO – Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 19, 2021

In 2012, the character invested just over $ 8,000 in the cue ball. The coin’s value at that time was about $ 6.67. Thus, the investment paid off handsomely (an increase of almost 4.43 million times, or about 503.4x in annual terms).

In the middle of summer, on July 13, another bitcoin wallet that had been sleeping for 10 years came to life. Its owner cashed 740 BTC in two transactions for $ 26.1 million. At the time of purchase, one token cost $ 5, the publication notes.

Earlier, the Bitcoin multimillionaire, on condition of anonymity, shared his own experience of storing a crypt. For many years, a man has managed to avoid the attention of greedy officials and tax officials. Read the cautionary story here.

Note that the cue ball is gradually recovering from the shock it experienced on Monday. By noon on Tuesday, Crypt # 1 managed to return above the level of $ 43,000 ($ 43,082 at 11:25 Moscow time).

Recall that several dozen Western financiers are predicting colossal growth in Bitcoin in the long term. The co-founder of Apple agrees with their expectations.

Read the latest news from the world of mobile technologies in Google News, Facebook and Twitterand also subscribe to YouTube channel and buy smartphones in Telegram group