For such matches, you must immediately dismiss. Loko by Marko Nikolic in Yekaterinburg was just awful

Claims against Nikolic appeared after the first summer match – for the Russian Super Cup with Zenit, which the champion won in one wicket. Even then, many asked the question: was there any work on mistakes in the Moscow team? Why did all those shoals that were in St. Petersburg in the spring with the unprecedented defeat of the railroad workers repeated again? What did the coach do, why didn’t he fix anything?

Not a thought. No speed. No passion. Complete lack of will on the field, no pressure and counterpressing. This was the bronze medalist of the last season in the Urals. In the spring, when Marko Nikolic was humiliated in St. Petersburg in the most important match for the Champions League (1: 6), the Serb was forgiven, recalling a successful segment at the beginning of the year, and left at the club. But a new season began, and Lokomotiv got old problems. A good match is followed by failure. With such “stability” you won’t have to rely on the Champions League again, as well as on a successful performance in European competitions.

If the red-greens are satisfied with this alignment, then, as they say, the owner is the master. However, it seems that this is not why the railway workers called Ralph Rangnik and Thomas Zorn, spent money on expensive youth, in order to see not a qualitative leap in development, but a rollback.

Zenit on the same day smashed Rubin in Kazan, having easily and beautifully shipped three goals to Leonid Slutsky’s team already in the first half. Against the background of the St. Petersburg team, Loko looks simply uncompetitive in the race for the championship. And in the game, and now having a lag of four points from the blue-white-blue after a quarter of the distance.

The club from Yekaterinburg has firmly established itself in the last place in the standings, in the previous seven matches – before the meeting with the railroad workers – they have never won and got hold of only two points with two goals scored. And with such a rival, the ambitious metropolitan club suffered in the eighth round of the RPL.

The championship began, and Loko seemed to be hooked on the leading group. In this case, all their matches playing with a scratch. This is how a victory was won over the dismantled CSKA with rookie coach Alexei Berezutsky. They also beat Krasnodar, tumbling in the standings. The cherry on top was the opening game of the Europa League against Marseille this week, where the hosts were driven, sorry, two times on the lawn in Cherkizovo. If it were not for the relaxedness of the French in the end, who early believed in victory when sent off from the opponent, the railroad workers would not have seen a home draw.

The result itself is not good, considering that Lazio and Galatasaray play in the group. In such a company, wasting glasses in your field is the way to nowhere. I was struck by the extremely unpleasant game of the team. Cowardly, insecure, just disgusting to look at. And the coach’s explanations after the game that, they say, everything is not so bad, the praise of the players for their dedication is generally beyond understanding. It should be a shame for such football! And for such a reaction to the unsuccessful outcome of the match. We are given today a rebound from Marseille for an outstanding result.

Where will Lokomotiv go with such an approach to business and with such a game? Dead end, not otherwise. The match with Ural confirmed the worst presentiments. The masks have been dropped. Everyone finally understood that Nikolic was not a magician, that his team had neither tactics nor a set game. There was just a crazy luck in some of the games of the last season, which, against the background of the problems of competitors, blinded the Serbian with a deceptive image of a decent specialist.

He came to Russia with an absolute noun. And suddenly he became almost a candidate for the national team of our country. I have heard such conversations, but it seems that Ms. Zarema Salikhova was the main PR man of Marco. He’s still a football expert.

Now it is already obvious that a situation has developed at Loko when the management and selection of players are at a higher level compared to the coaching staff, which hinders the further development of the team. You can, of course, give Nikolic another chance, but there is a suspicion that, having made a circle, in a month and a half, Lokomotiv will return to the same point.

There is no excuse for losing points in Yekaterinburg. There are no objective reasons for the shameful game against Marseille. It is clear that the railroad workers are marking time, getting slap in the face from time to time from decent teams and not making progress in their game.

In an amicable way, the bosses of the club need to ask themselves a simple question: “Are we satisfied with the third places or do we not want to see a repetition of last year’s scenario at the end of the season?” If the first option does not irritate them, then, as they say, the flag is in their hands. And if the club can have only one task – the fight for gold and the Champions League, then it’s time for Lokomotiv to start looking for a new coach.