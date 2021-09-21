Former bodyguard of Jolie and Pitt spoke about working with the actors: “Most of all they feared kidnapping.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The other day, the former bodyguard of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who worked with the couple for about 18 months, spoke about this experience in an interview with Woman’s Day. In a conversation with reporters, 55-year-old Mark Billingham, who served in the special forces unit of the British Armed Forces for 27 years of his life, did not disclose any scandalous details of his cooperation with the Hollywood couple. On the contrary, the guard recalled this period in an extremely positive way.

So, Mark Billingham admitted that he was sincerely delighted with how skillfully Brad and Angie allocate their personal time, and also said that he learned a lot from their former spouses.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The only thing that surprised me about working with Brad and Angelina was their time management. They had time for everything from family life to charity. I learned a lot from them, and they learned something from me. The beauty of our work together was mutual respect,

Billingham said.

Jolie and Pitt’s ex-bodyguard also admitted that the couple were most worried about the safety of their six children:

Their biggest fear was the risk of child abduction. This issue is related to big money, so they were always worried about who exactly was next to their heirs.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with children

Interestingly, this is not the first interview with Mark Billingham. Earlier, the bodyguard, who at one time also guarded Sean Penn, Tom Cruise, Kate Moss and other world famous personalities, already spoke with The Sun. In that conversation, he also recalled working with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

From the first day it was clear that we were on the same wavelength. They had absolute confidence in me. We communicated very closely, I actually lived with them at that time. I could take their children with me wherever I went. Nobody but me was allowed anything like that. I regularly took their children to swimming lessons. I was like a father to them, – said Mark.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, even four years after their separation, cannot finally decide through the court the issue of custody of the heirs. Brad intends to achieve equal physical and legal custody of children, but his ex-wife is not yet ready to accept these conditions. At the same time, Angie and Brad acquired the official status of bachelors back in 2019. Then Angelina got rid of the double surname Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina Jolie with children