Future flagship Core i9-12900K is 38% faster than Ryzen 9 5950X in Ashes of the Singularity gaming test

The Ashes of the Singularity (AotS) gaming benchmark database has revealed performance results for the flagship Intel Core i9-12900K processor in the upcoming Alder Lake series. Portal Tom’s hardware compared them to AMD’s current flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor in the same test.

According to the available data, the Core i9-12900K is equipped with sixteen physical cores: eight high-performance Golden Cove and the same number of energy-efficient Gracemont cores. The nominal TDP of the processor is 125 W. The chip has 30 MB of L3 cache and operates in the 3.2 to 5.2 GHz frequency range.

The Ryzen 9 5950X also uses 16 cores. They operate in the 3.4 to 4.9 GHz frequency range. The declared TDP of the processor is 105 watts. On board there is 64 MB of cache memory of the 3rd level. In theory, the AMD processor has an advantage, since it is equipped with 16 full-fledged computational cores, while the Core i9-12900K has only eight productive cores.

At the time of this writing, the Ashes of the Singularity database contains 17 test results for the Core i9-12900K processor. The disadvantage of the AotS test is due to the fact that it does not describe the full characteristics of the video card, so it is not known under what conditions the performance of the Core i9-12900K and GeForce RTX 3080 bundle was tested – whether they were overclocked or used some kind of exotic cooling. In addition, it is unclear whether testing was carried out in an environment of the operating system Windows 11. Recall that the new OS from Microsoft uses an updated task scheduler, adapted, in particular, for the new hybrid architecture of Alder Lake processors.

If we take the average value, then a bundle of Core i9-12900K and GeForce RTX 3080 in a gaming test with high image quality settings at a resolution of 1440p showed a result of 14,000 points. For comparison, a system based on the Ryzen 9 5950X and GeForce RTX 3080 scored only 10,000 points using the same settings. Thus, the system based on the Core i9-12900K was 38.6% faster than the PC based on the Ryzen 9 5950X. However, one should not exclude the possibility that the user who conducted the tests could use different versions of the GeForce RTX 3080, so the results may differ up or down.

Despite its unusual layout, it looks like the Core i9-12900K has colossal performance. However, it is clearly too early to draw definitive conclusions. Ultimately, we are talking about only one test, Ashes of the Singularity, which is far from the most representative benchmark.

Intel’s Alder Lake processors are expected to be officially announced late next month at the InnovatiON event, which runs from October 27-28.