Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s turned out to be the best inexpensive smartphone according to Roskachestvo. This is reported in the material on the organization’s website.

Roskachestvo specialists have updated the rating of budget smartphones, adding 16 models for the summer-autumn 2021 season. Collecting the top cheap devices, the authors noted that modern inexpensive devices costing up to 20,000 rubles often have characteristics inherent in flagship models. These include the presence of NFC, the possibility of biometric authentication, eSIM support. For example, in many important parameters, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s for 19.5 thousand rubles surpassed the OnePlus 9 Pro worth 60 thousand rubles.

Related materials We would have their problems Smartphone roll, smart toilet and bladder sensor: the strangest inventions of 2021

The said Xiaomi phone was named the best cheap smartphone with a good camera. The rest of the top 5 are occupied by Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung Galaxy A12, TCL 20L and Realme Narzo 30 5G.

“The first thing that manufacturers sacrifice when releasing budget models is the quality of the camera. Among the new “state employees” Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s showed the best results in photo and video, but it still remains far behind not only smartphones from Apple and Samsung, but also premium models from Xiaomi, ”said Anton Kukanov, Deputy Head of Roskachestvo.

Also, Roskachestvo specialists have compiled a rating of budget devices with good autonomy. The top was headed by Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s, it also included Samsung Galaxy A12, Nokia G10, Realme 8 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G.

In conclusion, experts said that when choosing an inexpensive phone, there is often only one limitation: “You will have to choose either from new models on Android or Harmony OS, or from Apple models, but only from past years.”

At the end of summer, Roskachestvo experts identified the most suitable telephones for schoolchildren. The best device in terms of price-quality ratio was named Xiaomi Poco F3 with 128 gigabytes of internal memory.