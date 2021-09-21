Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The first review-unboxing of the iPhone 13 Pro Max has appeared on the net. The video is available on the SalimBaba Technical YouTube channel.

The three-minute video is dedicated to the most expensive Apple smartphone in the current lineup. The phone in the maximum configuration with one terabyte of memory is available in Russia for 160 thousand rubles. Apparently, the video is the first of its kind. On it, the blogger shows the iPhone 13 Pro Max kit in gold. The author shows that the box of the new device really does not have a plastic film, as previously reported by the media. Instead, there is a paper seal sticker.

Also, the blogger unpacks the device, showing its kit. The box with the smartphone includes a charging wire, a clip for ejecting a SIM card, and paper documentation. The device itself is wrapped in a protective film.

Several iPhone boxes can also be seen in the video. How the new devices were at the blogger’s disposal before the start of sales is not reported.

Apple discourages the publication of reviews of its products before they go on sale, and usually its representatives discuss these points with media and bloggers. According to the well-known author of Apple-themed John Prosser, reviews of the iPhone 13 may appear in the media no earlier than 16:00 Moscow time on September 21, iPhone 13 mini – on September 22.

In the fall of 2020, Romanian blogger George Bukhnichi posted a review of the iPhone 13 mini online ahead of time. A few hours after the publication, the video disappeared from the Bukhnichi channel.