Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

A major redesign is expected in the next generation iPhone. Reported by the edition 9to5mac.

Authoritative analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a report that Apple will introduce four smartphones again in 2022. The iPhone 14 lineup will include two base devices with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, as well as two Pro models with similar display sizes.

A distinctive feature of more expensive models will be the presence of a round perforation for the front camera. On cheaper devices, the “monobrow” will remain, as on smartphones of the iPhone 13 series. The analyst conventionally names the future available devices iPhone 14 and 14 Max, more expensive flagships – iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Also from the report of the insider it became known that the inexpensive iPhone 14 Max will be priced at $ 900. For comparison, the cheapest iPhone 13 mini costs $ 700, and the iPhone 13 Pro costs $ 1,000. Min-Chi Ko said in a message that in the spring of 2022, the American company will unveil a new generation of iPhone SE.

In early September, popular blogger Jon Prosser announced that the iPhone 14 will lose the screen cutout that has been present on Apple smartphones since 2017.