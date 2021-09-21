Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

All new Apple smartphones received more capacious batteries than previous models. Reported by the edition 9to5mac.

Information about the real capacity of the iPhone 13 batteries has appeared in the regulator database. It follows from it that the devices received new batteries. So, the younger iPhone 13 mini has a 9.57 watt-hour battery, which is 12 percent more than the iPhone 12 mini. The base iPhone 13 has a 10.78 watt-hour battery, up 15 percent from the iPhone 12.

The Pro models also feature improved batteries. So, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 10.78 watt-hour battery, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 16.75 watt-hour battery. That’s 12 percent and 18 percent more than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively.

As noted by journalists, the increase in battery life is achieved by optimizing the OS and the presence of a larger battery. In particular, the iPhone 13 models really differ in larger batteries, which is why the dimensions of smartphones and the weight have become larger.

Apple has not disclosed the exact specifications of its devices. The company’s website states that the iPhone 13 mini can work in video playback mode up to 17 hours, iPhone 13 – up to 19 hours, iPhone 13 Pro – up to 22 hours, iPhone 13 Pro Max – up to 28 hours.

The announcement of new Apple smartphones took place on September 14. The line includes four flagships, sales of the models will begin on 24 September.