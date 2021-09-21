Genshin Impact Players Call For Boycott Of The Contest Due To Greedy Developers Who Offer To Try To Get $ 2

It seems that not everyone liked the event announced by the developers of Genshin Impact. There were calls for a boycott of the competition
Previously, players were offered rather modest gifts in honor of the first anniversary of the game, which earned more than $ 150 million in a week. The developers were criticized, and they tried to “fix”.
Recently they announced an event – HoYoFair, a celebration of “fan creativity”, with a drawing of valuable prizes. However, the players are still unhappy.
Fans are encouraged to create content and some felt that for a fairly modest reward, the developers were using their love of the game to actually “advertise” Genshin Impact for free.
“People don’t understand that they are getting these awards in exchange for free advertising. [Genshin Impact]… You, as an artist, would spend your time and effort for a CHANCE to get 100 Primohems [премиальная валюта]? Is their marketing team on vacation or what? Cosplay takes money, drawing and making videos takes time and talent. “
“It’s time to stop seeing competition awards as primohems and start looking at them like money. Reward content creators with just $ 2 [и не факт, что они их получат] – it’s just offensive. This is not at all stimulating to participate. “
“They want us to work towards the anniversary awards. And the best part is that at the end we only have a 10% chance of getting them. Why? Why did they decide it was a good idea? “
Some are not interested in rewards, they can afford to buy them on their own. However, they are frustrated by the lack of a large-scale event, although previously the developers delighted players with, for example, a “summer” event.
Now there are calls for a boycott of the competition: players are invited to send such a message to the developers.