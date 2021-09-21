Genshin Impact Players Call For Boycott Of The Contest Due To Greedy Developers Who Offer To Try To Get $ 2

It seems that not everyone liked the event announced by the developers of Genshin Impact. There were calls for a boycott of the competition

Previously, players were offered rather modest gifts in honor of the first anniversary of the game, which earned more than $ 150 million in a week. The developers were criticized, and they tried to “fix”.

Recently they announced an event – HoYoFair, a celebration of “fan creativity”, with a drawing of valuable prizes. However, the players are still unhappy.

Fans are encouraged to create content and some felt that for a fairly modest reward, the developers were using their love of the game to actually “advertise” Genshin Impact for free.

“People don’t understand that they are getting these awards in exchange for free advertising. [Genshin Impact]… You, as an artist, would spend your time and effort for a CHANCE to get 100 Primohems [премиальная валюта]? Is their marketing team on vacation or what? Cosplay takes money, drawing and making videos takes time and talent. “

“It’s time to stop seeing competition awards as primohems and start looking at them like money. Reward content creators with just $ 2 [и не факт, что они их получат] – it’s just offensive. This is not at all stimulating to participate. “