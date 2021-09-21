Gran Turismo 7 authors talk about pre-order bonuses – Igromania

Creators Gran turismo 7 told what players who pre-order the racing simulator will receive – more precisely, 25th Anniversary Edition and digital deluxe edition for PS5 and PS4.

The first will include:

Disc with a PS5 game and a voucher to download the PS4 version of the game;

Game credits – CR 1,100,000;

Special Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific colors;

30 avatars from manufacturers and partners;

Music from the official Gran Turismo soundtrack;

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra;

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth);

Porsche 917K Living Legend.

Also, owners of physical editions will receive a steelbook.

And those who pre-ordered Gran Turismo 7 Digital Expanded on the PS Store (for RUB 6,899) will receive the following bonuses:

Dual version of the game for PS4 and PS5;

Game credits – CR 1,600,000;

Special Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific colors;

30 avatars from manufacturers and partners;

Music from the official Gran Turismo soundtrack;

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra;

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth);

Porsche 917K Living Legend.

Gran Turismo 7 will release on March 4, 2022 on both PlayStations. So the proposals above are valid only until this date. Now the standard edition of the game for PS4 costs 4999 rubles, and for PS4 and PS5 – 5499 rubles.