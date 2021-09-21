Gran Turismo 7 is available for pre-order on the PS Store – the base edition for PlayStation 5 costs 5,499 rubles

Sony Opens Digital PS Store to Pre-Order Racing Simulator Gran turismo 7…

The cost of the basic version of the game was 4,999 rubles for PlayStation 4 and 5,499 rubles for PlayStation 5.

In addition, the GT7 Extended Edition is available to choose from for 6,899 rublesdedicated to the 25th anniversary of the series … It includes a dual version of the game for PS4 and PS5, 1.6 million in-game credits, a Toyota GR Yaris car in country colors, 30 PSN avatars from manufacturers and partners, and an official soundtrack.

The Deluxe Edition will also go on sale in physical media … It will include a PS5 game disc and digital download voucher for PS4, a steelbook, 1.1 million in-game credits and other digital bonuses.

Early purchase of any edition will give the developers an additional 100,000 in-game credits and a set of three vehicles, including the Mazda RX Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model, the Porsche 917 Living Legend ’14 and the Toyota Supra GT500 ’97 (Castrol Tom’s).

As previously reported, the ability to upgrade the game from the PS4 version to PS5 will be available only for a fee – for 10 dollars …

Gran Turismo 7 will be released March 4, 2022…

