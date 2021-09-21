Green candidate for Chancellor criticized Berlin for being soft in relations with Moscow – InoTV

04:32 In Russia, more than seven million people were vaccinated against influenza The press service of Rospotrebnadzor reported that over seven million people in Russia were vaccinated against influenza.

04:17 Ukraine announced the possible introduction of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health Viktor Lyashko called the introduction of compulsory vaccination against a new coronavirus infection possible.

04:09 The head of the Council of Europe declared the need to develop the defense capabilities of the EU Charles Michel, President of the European Council, expressed the opinion that the EU needs to make more efforts to strengthen its defense potential.

03:50 Economist Voronkova warned of seasonal increases in prices for fruits and vegetables Associate Professor of the Department of Finance and Prices of the PRUE G.V. Plekhanova Elena Voronkova said that by the end of 2021, a seasonal increase in prices for fruits and vegetables is expected in Russia.

03:38 Biden expressed the need to develop international law The American leader Biden, during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said that the countries of the world should jointly develop the system of international law.

03:25 The Hydrometeorological Center warned of seasonal changes in the weather from September 22 Marina Makarova, Chief Specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that from September 22, there will be more precipitation and cloudy days in Russia.

03:11 Blinken discussed with the Italian Foreign Minister issues on combating the pandemic United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held talks with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to mobilize bilateral global action against the coronavirus pandemic.

03:01 Semak explained why Azmun missed the match with Rubin The head coach of Zenit St. Petersburg Sergey Semak told why the team’s forward Serdar Azmun missed the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League with Rubin Kazan.

02:55 Litvinov believes that Spartak lacked luck in the match against CSKA Midfielder of the Moscow “Spartak” Ruslan Litvinov spoke about the defeat from the capital CSKA in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

02:51 In Moscow, traffic was restored after an accident with eight cars Car traffic on the Kashirskoye highway in Moscow has been restored, the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport reported.

02:48 Cherchesov spoke about the reasons for the failure of the Russian national team at Euro 2020 Former head coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov shared his opinion on the reasons for the failure of the national team at the European Championship.

02:42 Utkin praised Zabolotny after the match between CSKA and Spartak The famous sports journalist Vasily Utkin spoke about the game of the forward of Moscow CSKA Anton Zabolotny in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League with the capital “Spartak”.

02:38 Utkin said that the CSKA vs. Spartak match turned out to be higher than his expectations The famous sports journalist Vasily Utkin summed up the results of the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League between Moscow CSKA and Spartak.

02:35 Terrorists carry out 17 attacks in Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria said that the militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra * terrorist group carried out 17 attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the SAR.

02:30 Dina Averina shared her impressions of the meeting with Putin Silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympic Games in individual all-around in rhythmic gymnastics Dina Averina spoke about her recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

02:17 Bakaev said what Spartak did not succeed in the match against CSKA The midfielder of the Moscow “Spartak” Zelimkhan Bakaev answered the question about the defeat from the capital CSKA in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

02:17 Russia is waiting for an explanation about cyber attacks from the United States during the elections to the State Duma The Russian Embassy in the United States hopes that the American authorities will provide full explanations regarding the cyberattacks from the territory of the United States, recorded during the elections to the State Duma.

02:14 Cherchesov explained why he refused to lead the Iraqi national football team Former head coach of the Russian national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, spoke about negotiations regarding his possible appointment to the national team of Iraq.

02:10 Blinken discussed with the British Foreign Minister the situation in Afghanistan and Iran US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during talks with British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly discussed a number of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and Iran.

02:01 Utkin: Berezutsky miraculously didn’t ruin the game with Spartak The well-known sports journalist Vasily Utkin criticized CSKA head coach Alexei Berezutsky for his decisions during the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League with Spartak.

02:00 State Department announces donation of over 1.6 million doses of vaccine to Uganda The US Department of State announced the donation of over 1.6 million doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Uganda, the press service of the department said.

01:51 Football player “Spartak” Litvinov: tried to approach the derby with CSKA with a cool head Midfielder of Moscow “Spartak” Ruslan Litvinov spoke about his debut derby with CSKA in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

01:47 Kafelnikov: “Spartak” will not save anything Olympic tennis champion and Spartak fan Yevgeny Kafelnikov reacted to the defeat of the red and whites from the capital CSKA in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

01:45 Gladkov will take office as the head of the Belgorod region on September 27 The inauguration of Vyacheslav Gladkov, who won the election for governor of the Belgorod region, will be held on September 27.

01:33 Cherchesov reacted to rumors about negotiations with Spartak Former head coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov commented on rumors about negotiations on an appointment to Spartak Moscow.

01:31 Biden arrives in New York to attend the UN General Assembly American President Joe Biden arrived in New York to attend a session of the UN General Assembly, within which he is also scheduled to speak.

01:21 Zabolotny thanked CSKA fans for their support in the match against Spartak CSKA Moscow striker Anton Zabolotny shared his emotions after defeating Moscow’s Spartak in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

01:16 Former CSKA footballer Ponomarev admitted that he did not expect a victory over Spartak Former CSKA Moscow footballer Vladimir Ponomarev commented on the team’s victory over the capital “Spartak” in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

01:15 The Russian Embassy in the United States commented on the statements of the State Department on the elections to the State Duma The Russian Embassy in the United States called the State Department’s allegations that the elections to the Russian State Duma were non-transparent as unfounded.

01:10 Akinfeev noted the importance of CSKA’s victory over Spartak in the eighth round of the RPL The goalkeeper and captain of CSKA Moscow Igor Akinfeev shared his emotions from the victory over the capital “Spartak” in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

01:04 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 occurred near the Kuril Islands Seismologists have recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 near the Kuril Islands. This was reported in the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

01:03 CSKA footballer Biyol spoke about his injury in the match against Spartak Midfielder of Moscow CSKA Yaka Biyol spoke about the damage received in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League with the capital “Spartak”.

00:51 Dziuba: Zenit’s victory over Rubin was easy only visually Striker of St. Petersburg “Zenith” Artyom Dzyuba commented on the victory over Kazan “Rubin” in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

00:51 EU foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Afghanistan French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a press conference that the foreign ministers of the EU countries will discuss the situation in Afghanistan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

00:42 Russia will play with Vietnam in 1/8 finals of the Futsal World Cup The rival of the Russian national mini-football team in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup in Lithuania has become known.

00:35 Two people died in an accident with a truck and a minibus in the Rostov region In the city of Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, in a car accident with a minibus and a truck, two people died, three more were injured. This was reported by the “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media”.

00:34 Sergei Ivanov believes that CSKA was lucky in the match against Spartak Sergei Ivanov, a member of the Russian Security Council, reacted to the victory of CSKA Moscow over the capital “Spartak” in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

00:29 Napoli beat Udinese to top Serie A table Napoli won a crushing victory over Udinese in the fourth round of the Italian football Serie A.

00:23 Source: Vitoria will leave the post of head coach of “Spartak” Head coach of Spartak Moscow Rui Vitoria will leave the club after being defeated by CSKA in the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

00:22 Apple released iOS 15 The American corporation Apple has released operating system updates for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch – iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8.

00:15 The RFU confirmed that Pereira will be appointed head of the refereeing department The head of the refereeing committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Ashot Khachaturyants confirmed that the former Portuguese referee Vitor Pereira will soon be appointed to the post of head of the refereeing department.

00:11 Biden announced his intention to increase the limit on the admission of refugees in the United States The US State Department released a report recommending to increase from October 1 the limit on the admission of refugees to the United States from 62.5 thousand people to 125 thousand people.

00:10 Barcelona escaped defeat in the match Examples against Granada thanks to a goal in the 90th minute “Barcelona” in their field drew with “Granada” in the match of the fifth round of the Spanish football Example.

00:02 Lovchev: Vitoria should be driven from Spartak Former footballer of the Moscow “Spartak” Yevgeny Lovchev criticized the head coach of the team Ruy Vitoria after the defeat from the capital CSKA in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

23:53 TASS: student from Iraq injured in shooting at Perm University A student from Iraq was injured in a shooting at the Perm State National Research University (PGNIU).

23:49 Spartak reported that Vitoria will remain the team’s head coach The head of the press service of Spartak Moscow, Dmitry Zelenov, said that the head coach of the red and white Rui Vitoria will continue to work with the team, despite the defeat by CSKA in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

23:42 UN Secretary General discussed Afghanistan, Syria and Libya with Erdogan UN Secretary General António Guterres met in New York in front of the UN General Assembly with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

23:39 Berezutsky said that Zabolotny had a great match with Spartak CSKA head coach Alexei Berezutsky appreciated the performance of the team’s forward Anton Zabolotny in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

23:33 Berezutsky called the match against Spartak very difficult for CSKA CSKA head coach Alexei Berezutsky believes that the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League with Spartak was before the first mistake.