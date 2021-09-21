Guryanov: Radulov has hockey in his blood!

“When I came to the team (before the start of last season), I thought that we had very good chances to get into the playoffs again. Atlant. “- As I understand it, where Corey Perry is, there is the Stanley Cup playoffs. But this is a joke, of course. Perhaps fatigue affected after that season. Somewhere we were unlucky, but it was very disappointing. We after all, we fought almost to the very finish of the regular season with “Nashville.” And everyone was very upset when we didn’t make it to the playoffs. ”

As noted by Guryanov, the team was very upset after the defeat against Tampa in the Stanley Cup final series in 2020: “After the lost final there was such a void for everyone, everyone was very upset. But I hope we will still give heat. just devastation, no emotions. You are not angry, not offended. Inside you there is just some kind of vacuum, as if everything was sucked out of you. You just sit, you do not want to do anything. You do not notice anything around, there is just an abyss in front of you. And everyone has such a thing. the condition was. “

But the failures of past seasons were left behind, and in less than a month a new championship starts, for which “Dallas” is tuned up in the most serious way. Including Guryanov himself, who last season set a personal performance record, gaining 30 (12 + 18) points in 55 matches. But at the same time, the Russian 24-year-old striker is well aware that he could have played even better and more useful.

Video: CHIK-DAL: Guryanov compares the score in the match

“I have always been a self-critical person, – noted Guryanov. – And this year I have something to complain about. Yes, I scored more points, although there were fewer games. But if you look at the middle of the season, there was a segment when I was 15 I didn’t score matches at all (from February 4 to March 11). It was not a recession, and all the guys supported me, Radulov was also very supportive. ”

“(John) Klingberg even walked up four matches before that game when I finally scored and said,” So bro, if you score today, I’ll give you some cool sneakers. ” he came up to me four matches and repeated it. Then I scored, and he said: “Well, that’s it, choose.” Of course, I said that it’s not necessary. But he insisted, because he had already promised. And it was very cool, ” – added Guryanov.

It was not in vain that the Russian forward remembered the support of Radulov, who is the main ringleader of the team. Guryanov noted in an interview that his more experienced partner in the “Stars” constantly supports him. And not only on the ice, but also outside it.

“Radulov is so charged not only at rolling or in the game, he is like that every day in training, – said Guryanov. – He constantly shouts something and really charges everyone around him. and you think: “Wow! This is the desire of a person. ”

Video: KBD-DAL: Radulov deceives the goalkeeper, realizing a bullet

“He is a real professional, he will prompt everywhere,” Guryanov continued. “And I am not only talking about ice, but also about simple life. If there is any question, he will always support, advise, prompt. day there is no new match, then he goes to the gym for himself. Blinov hangs on himself and does squats, press, bench press. The man is a professional, and hockey is in his blood. And you can see it right from him. ”

Unfortunately, due to various injuries, Radulov played only 11 matches last season, in which he managed to score 12 (4 + 8) points with an excellent indicator of utility (plus-9). But during the offseason, the striker must catch up and come to the training camp with the same “beast” that everyone loves so much. And then start the season with the same spirit.

Not going to lag behind his compatriot and Guryanov, who admits that he still has a lot to work on “wooden” hands. At the same time, the Russian young striker noted that in the offseason he tries to train breathing and endurance a lot in order to withstand even very long shifts at a good pace. Last season, he averaged 15:51 on the ice per game.

[Смотри также: 32 за 32: анализ “Даллас Старз”]

“I try to work on everything, – noted Guryanov. – If you take the gym, then this is the strength of the legs, arms, squats, deadlift, bench press … These are all classics, basic things. Plus, now I still try to work more on the breathing apparatus. Because in the season anything can happen. There are also long shifts when you don’t leave the ice for two minutes, and I had those last season. And thanks to summer preparation, it helped me a lot in matches. Because when you play for a long time, you are not only gasping for breath, but your legs stand up, and you can no longer do anything. And if you get up, then a goal will be scored to you, the coaches will “stick it”, they can put you on the bench … “

“I work on different things on the ice,” the Russian forward added. throws for accuracy. I can work “one to one” in the corner, I ask someone to stay, push in the back. Because there are a lot of such struggles in the game. I want a good balance. I work a little for everyone. ”

Guryanov’s throw is rightfully considered one of the best in the league, but the Russian striker does not forget to work out other components of his game. The upcoming championship will be doubly important for him, because after the 2021-22 season, Guryanov will again become a restricted free agent and will negotiate a new contract.