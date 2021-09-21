Gwyneth Paltrow admits she has cooled down to acting after winning the Oscars

At the age of 26, the actress realized that she did not want to act in films in the future.

In a new interview with SiriusXM, 45-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that when she won the Oscar at the age of 26, she thought about continuing her career. The young actress realized that she didn’t like to “play in the movies” the way everyone thinks. Paltrow explained that “some of the acting brilliance has disappeared” due to the “public scrutiny” she received.

“Being a child who worries about every headline, where he is criticized for everything he says and wears,” the artist continued, adding that she was always a “homebody” and business trips in hotel rooms because of the next shootings did not please her.

The actress received an Oscar in 1999 for the female role in the film Shakespeare in Love. Previously, Paltrow openly stated that in recent years she lost her love for acting. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gwyneth emphasized that she was “burned out” by acting in three to five films every year.

The turning point came when she had her first child with Chris Martin, frontman of Coldplay. Then the star was involved in the film Harassment, an adaptation of the play in which she played in London. Gwyneth struggled with morning sickness and at the same time taught five-page monologues.

Author: Svetlana Levkina