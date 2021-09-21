Gwyneth Paltrow explains why Brad Pitt looks the same as his girlfriend

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow told why Brad Pitt, with whom they had a relationship, looks the same as his chosen one. According to fan theory, the actor is copying the style of his girls, and Paltrow confirmed this by describing how Pitt cosplayed her.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, known to the general public for her role as Pepper Potts, Iron Man’s companion in the Marvel Studios, has revealed the secret of her colleague Brad Pitt. From 1994 to 1997, she met with an actor who, as Medialeaks previously wrote, without knowing it, got into the film “Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears.”

Looking at the photo of the star couple, it is difficult not to notice how similar their clothing styles and hairstyles look, but the paired images could be noticed not only in the relationship between Pitt and Paltrow. The actor looked like a copy of his girls after breaking up with Gwyneth.

True, if someone noticed how lovers cosplay each other, they did not talk about it for a long time. Only in 2018 did some of Brad Pitt’s fans notice how much he looks like his chosen ones. Many netizens still joke about the similarities between the actor and his girls.

* A joke in which people become like their dogs *

But this is Brad Pitt and his girlfriends

Some fans of Pitt and the girls he met note how much the couples are alike: in their images everything rhymes, from costumes to hair color and hairstyles. Fans wondered why this is happening? Gwyneth Paltrow, advertising a hair care product, answered this question on her Instagram in mid-September. According to the actress, fans should thank the stylist of the stars for the paired images.

Pair haircuts! We went to get our hair cut by the same stylist. Chris McMillan made us the same hairstyles, – said Paltrow.

However, according to the actress, she and Pitt did not intentionally make paired images. True, judging by the fact that this was not Brad’s last cosplay on his girls, he liked the idea of ​​looking equally with them.

Previously, Medialeaks talked about Britney Spears’ hairstyle. The singer, who left social networks, returned, and some fans, looking at her styling, started talking about the resumption of the # FreeBritney movement.