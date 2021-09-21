Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the secret of her identical hairstyles with Brad Pitt

In 1995, everyone was discussing the novel by Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow: they met on the set of the thriller Seven, where they played a married couple, and then the on-screen romance turned into a real one. The actors everywhere appeared together, after a year of relations (in December 1996) they got engaged, and then, unexpectedly for everyone, announced their separation in June 1997. Now the stars are on friendly terms.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: Diane Freed)

As you know, they both had very similar hairstyles at the premiere of The Devil’s Own nearly 25 years ago. Well, the actress has finally answered the question we’ve all been asking for decades: did they cut their hair on purpose? In a new video for the brand, actress Goop Gwyneth was asked about her iconic look.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: legion-media.ru)

“Did you go to the same colorist?” Her assistant Kevin Keating asked the star. “We went to the same hair stylist, yes. Chris McMillan cut us. ” She added that she loves Macmillan, who also stylizes Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez. Gwyneth noted that they did not agree to have the same haircuts.