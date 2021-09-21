Hartley: Happy Birthday to the main fan of Avangard Alexander Kozhevnikov

Head coach of Avangard Bob Hartley after the KHL regular championship match with Spartak (4: 0) congratulated Alexandra Kozhevnikova happy Birthday. The two-time Olympic champion is considered the main critic of the Omsk mentor.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the main fan and fan of Avangard, Alexander Kozhevnikov, on his birthday. Alexander, happy birthday! As for the match, we played great today, scored four goals. For the second match in a row, I see how our team shows the will to win, how great our special teams are. I am proud of our whole team, the great actions of the goalkeeper Demchenko, a great victory, “- Lev Lukin, the correspondent of the Championship, reports Hartley.

Recall that in the next match of the KHL regular championship Avangard Omsk beat Spartak. The meeting took place at the Megasport stadium in Moscow and ended with a score of 4: 0 (2: 0, 1: 0, 1: 0) in favor of Bob Hartley’s charges.