He did not support Putin and made an agreement with the NHL. Results of Fasel’s work at IIHF :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The IIHF Congress will start in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The main issue on the agenda is the election of a new president of the organization. What did Rene Fasel remember, who headed the organization for 27 years, – in the material of RBC

Rene Fasel has been President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) since 1994. The Swiss announced his refusal to be nominated for a new term in the fall of 2018. Fazel was supposed to leave office in September last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the elections were postponed.

Arrival of NHL players to the Olympics

In 1995, the IIHF and the NHL entered into an agreement on the participation of overseas league players in Olympic hockey tournaments. It was this agreement that Fasel called his main achievement during his time at the head of the international federation.

NHL hockey players made their debut at the 1998 Olympics. The competition in Nagano was the second after the Canada Cup / World Cup in which all the strongest players in the world competed. They came to the Games until 2018, but the parties did not agree on the conditions for the participation of NHRIs in Pyeongchang. It is expected that in Beijing the NHL hockey players will play again, but the agreement with the IIHF allows the league to change its decision until January 10.

Transfer agreement with NHL

For 27 years at the head of IIHF, Fasel tried to build relationships with the NHL in other areas.

In 1995, the IIHF, on behalf of the national European federations and the NHL, for the first time entered into a transfer agreement for the clubs of the old world to receive compensation for players leaving the ocean. A fixed amount was spelled out in the agreement – $ 50 thousand, which gradually increased and reached $ 250 thousand.

Back in 2003, Russia proposed to revise the terms of the agreement, promoting the idea of ​​abolishing fixed amounts and direct negotiations between clubs, but was refused. In 2006, Russian clubs notified the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) of their refusal to sign a new transfer agreement and since then have not had an agreement on transfers with the NHL.

“If there is a contract, the club receives $ 250 thousand for a player leaving for the NHL, the amount is fixed. For the same Malkin, the money is undignified. For Evgeny, we asked for $ 600 thousand. The NHL did not give us, they told us: “It’s the same for everyone.” The clubs themselves do not want to have a transfer agreement, because then the NHL team for $ 250 thousand can take a player for itself at any time, even if he has a valid contract in Russia, “explained RBC President of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak.

Now the transition of players between the NHL and the KHL is regulated by the “Memorandum of Mutual Respect for Contracts.” Its essence is that players with valid agreements cannot move from one league to another.

Expansion of the KHL

“I didn’t just support the KHL, I was the initiator, I came up with it, because it seemed to me that after the confrontation, in a good sense of the word, between Canadian, North American and Soviet hockey, hockey has lost a lot, its sharpness has disappeared,” he said a year later after the creation of the KHL, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The head of state said that, according to his idea, the recreation of the struggle between European and North American hockey “will be very interesting, it will breathe new life into hockey.” Putin said that he wants to turn the KHL into “a full-fledged European hockey league without any of our political and administrative regulation.”

More than 13 years have passed since the creation of the KHL, but so far it has not become a “full-fledged European league”, a counterweight to the NHL. One of the reasons lies precisely in Fasel’s position. The IIHF President has repeatedly said that he is “strongly opposed to the expansion of the KHL to the West.”

“The KHL should not expand to the West. I will not hide: I will sharply oppose this step, since it will bring nothing to European hockey, – Fasel said back in 2009. – We must take an example from football. Why is he so successful today? Because he has his own system – strong championships, implying strong teams. Everything is obvious here. “

Club tournament

Under Fasel, the main tournament for the clubs was reformed several times. From 1965 to 1997, this was the European Cup. In 1996 the Euroleague was organized. In the 1996/97 season, both competitions were held in parallel, after which only the Euroleague remained. But already in 2000 it was closed due to financial problems.

In 2005, the IIHF organized the European Champions Cup, which six teams played in St. Petersburg over just four days in January. The tournament lasted four years.

In 2008, the International Federation established the Champions League. For participation in the tournament, € 300,000 was supposed, for each victory in the group – € 50,000, for reaching the semifinals – € 200,000, for the second place – € 500,000, for a victory – € 1 million. – about € 10 million

Only one drawing was held, after which the project was curtailed, as sponsors refused it.

The Champions League resumed in 2014 with a reduced prize pool and no KHL clubs involved. In 2017, the then president of the Russian league, Dmitry Chernyshenko, said that “participation in the Champions League will not bring much benefit to the KHL and will become an additional burden.”

According to the CEO of the Champions League, Martin Baumann, if it were not for the cancellation of the European Cup due to COVID-19, then at the end of the 2020/21 season, for the first time since the resumption of the tournament, the organizers would have paid the participants slightly more than € 3 million.

For comparison – the prize fund of the football Champions League in the last season before the pandemic was more than € 2 billion.

Marketing scandal

In the spring of 2009, the Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung published an article in which it accused Fasel of receiving financial benefits from contracts with the long-term marketing partner of IIHF Infront and the YS company, which was headed by a childhood friend of the president of the international federation.

Infront allegedly paid CHF 400,000 to YS for winter sports advice over a seven-year period. At the same time, the material noted that Fasel’s friend had nothing to do with winter sports, except for meeting the head of the IIHF.

Fasel said he did help “a longtime friend offer his services to Infront” and “helped him in the Asian market.” But “I never received any commissions or bonuses on these contracts.”

The incident was examined by the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which included Fasel. The Commission ruled that there was a conflict of interest. Fasel was reprimanded.