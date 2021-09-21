“Historic match with Rubin.” I don’t remember that they played so well ”, Orlov reports about Zenit – Football

Commentator Gennady Orlov commented on Zenit’s 3-1 victory over Rubin in the RPL championship match.

Is Zenit a car? Well, yes. Perhaps that can be said now. And the car is of a high level. Mercedes or Porsche.

Yesterday residents of St. Petersburg played a historic match. I don’t even remember them playing so well. The first half is just perfect! The guests never allowed the citizens of Kazan to shoot through their goal.

Yes, even towards the gate, do you understand? We acted so clearly in defense. Semak remembered well two defeats against Rubin last season. Learned the lessons, perfectly prepared for a new meeting.

Sutormin does an excellent job of being a right-back. Next to him is Barrios, who insured him. Douglas on the left – don’t get through! Well, Chistyakov deserves kind words. His own goal? A bit lacking in experience. It is OK, it happens. Yes, I did not read the episode to the end, I could not predict everything in that situation. Nothing, I think, will add more.

Artem Dziuba scored a double. Do you remember what I told you about him? I’m looking forward to his return. And so it happened. He is coming back.

And, of course, three amazing Brazilians – Claudinho, Malcolm, Wendel, who gave out an openwork game! Thin, beautiful, to the touch. It is a pleasure to watch this action. And what is Dziuba’s football intelligence! I never doubted him. It matches the thoughts of the Brazilians. It was not for nothing that Artyom played with the Hulk.

I am looking forward to the match with Malmo. But this Zenith is really strong. The Brazilians fit in. Claudinho acted brighter against “Rubin” Malcolm, without marriage, kept concentration all the time.

I repeat, the first half was practically flawless. Sergei Bogdanych needs to constantly show him to his wards at the base as a wonderful example, ”Orlov said.

Slutsky’s failure: did not expect 3-4-3 from Semak, made a mistake with Rakitsky’s staff. Claudinho, Malcolm, Wendel, Dziuba – top attack