Hollywood stars at the beginning of their careers: what Roberts, DiCaprio and Schwarzenegger looked like in their youth

In the 90s, Hollywood actors and actresses starred, tapes with which have already become classics. Many of them are still acting in films.

Among them are Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz and others.

Nicole Kidman

In 1992, Kidman co-starred with Tom Cruise in the adventure drama Far, Away. At the box office, the film was a great success, grossing $ 137 million. The audience was bribed by the “chemistry” of their acting tandem. Kidman is the 2003 Oscar winner for her role as Virginia Wolfe in The Watch, and has a personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Julia Roberts

The film Pretty Woman (1990) turned Roberts into an actress who was recognized on the streets, invited to television and photographed for glossy covers. In the same year, the thriller “Flatulers” was released, in which young scientists (Julia in the company of Kevin Bacon, Kiefer Sutherlden and William Baldwin) decided to immerse themselves in an artificial coma in the name of science. Roberts won a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 1990.

Cameron Diaz

From 1994 to 1996, the actress starred in several films. In the comedy thriller “The Last Supper” she starred, and she was accompanied by Courtney B. Vance, Annabeth Gish, Mark Harmon. In the 1996 melodrama She’s the One, Cameron starred in the company of Edward Burns, Amanda Peet and Jennifer Aniston. The actress also became famous in the 1990s after her role in the movie “The Mask”. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her roles in Everybody’s Crazy About Mary, Vanilla Sky, Gangs of New York and Being John Malkovich.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah’s career flourished in the 90s. She played in films of various genres, from comedy to fantasy: “Hocus Pocus” (1993), “At Strike’s Distance” (1993), “The First Wives Club” (1996), “Mars Attacks!” (1996) became the most conspicuous in the filmography of Parker of that period. She is also best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw on the Sex and the City television series, for which she won four Golden Globes and two Emmy awards.

Drew Barrymore

In 1995, Drew set up a production center with Nancy Javonen. From that moment on, the actress’s career began to rapidly gain momentum. In 1998, Barrymore starred in the sparkling comedy “The Wedding Singer”, where she was accompanied by the inimitable Adam Sandler. The picture became the leader of the box office and brought Drew seven million dollars. The same commercial success turned out to be the first production projects of Barrymore, in which the actress appeared in the main roles – “Unkissed” (1999) and “Charlie’s Angels” (2000).

Hugh grant

The actor became popular after the release of the films Four Weddings and One Funeral, Notting Hill, Diary of Bridget Jones, Love Actually, Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason, and others. Grant is a Golden Globe and BAFTA winner as well as the Volpi Cup and the Cesar Prize.

Brad Pitt

1994 turned out to be fatal for the young actor, when the premiere of the film adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel “Interview with the Vampire” by Neil Jordan took place. Pitt’s character, a young aristocrat, unfortunately turned into a vampire, captivated the hearts of the spectators. Pitt is a recipient of two Golden Globe Awards. Oscar-winning co-producer for 12 Years of Slavery – winner in the 2014 Best Picture category – and Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio’s debut in cinema was the comedy horror film “Critters 3”. The role in “Titanic” brought Leonardo DiCaprio to the ranks of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. In 1998, he was named one of the “50 Most Beautiful People in the World” by People magazine. DiCaprio also made a cameo appearance in Woody Allen’s black and white film Celebrity.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The public accepted the first films with Schwarzenegger’s participation with restraint – success came after “Conan the Barbarian”. For a long time, Arnold’s royalties remained relatively small, but after films such as Total Recall (1990) and Terminator 2 (1991), the fee for the second of these films was $ 20 million, and for “Terminator 3” – $ 30 million, which was a record in the film industry.

Uma Thurman

She was called the muse of Quentin Tarantino. The actress starred in the crime dilogy “Kill Bill” and the non-linear film “Pulp Fiction” (1994), which are now considered classics of modern American cinema.

