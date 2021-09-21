Horner: Decision on the Verstappen motor will be made on Saturday

Christian Horner, the head of the Red Bull Racing team, said that the decision on whether to change the power plant on Max Verstappen’s car will be made on the days of the race weekend in Sochi, depending on the results of the qualification.

In some of the remaining races of the season, the Dutch driver will in any case have to serve a penalty for replacing the engine, and one of the most likely scenarios is that this can happen during the Russian Grand Prix. In any case, in Sochi, Verstappen will lose three positions at the start, as he was fined for the incident at Monza.

“We’ll have to get a fine, it’s inevitable,” Horner told RacingNews365 in an interview. – We probably have a period of three or even four races when we can do this. I think we have the opportunity to go for it in Sochi, but it will depend on what results we show on Saturday. That’s when we’ll make a decision. “

Verstappen found himself in such a situation due to an accident at Silverstone, where, after contact with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, his car flew off the track at high speed and crashed into a barrier. The power plant was damaged from the impact: Honda minders, assessing the damage, found a crack at the junction of the engine and gearbox.

Initially, an attempt was made to somehow repair it, however, according to Horner, a complete restoration is simply impossible: “Unfortunately, one of the parts of the power structure is damaged, so it will be very difficult to repair or somehow strengthen it.

This engine has very low mileage, so we are looking into using it for Friday workouts. Perhaps we will succeed, but the probability is low. “

Sergio Perez was in a similar situation after the accident at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix, but the engine on his car was replaced in Zandvoort, where the Mexican served a fine, and now the resource of the power plants at his disposal should be enough until the end of the season. Unless, of course, unforeseen circumstances intervene again.