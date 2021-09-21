How Napoli plays Luciano Spalletti – Spartak’s closest rival in the Europa League: video, beautiful goals – September 21, 2021

The collapse in the derby and the failed start in the Europa League are not the most obvious difficulties for Spartak right now. Looking at the game “Napoli” – the next opponent of the red and white in the Europa League – it seems: the real problems are just beginning.

While Rui Vitoria’s team was tormented by CSKA, trying to scribble at least a draw, Luciano Spalletti’s gang began another show. This time, Udinese suffered from Napoli, which actually started the season well: in the first round, Juventus stopped (2: 2) and reinforced this comeback (the Turinans were leading 2: 0) with victories over La Spezia and “Venice”. But he fell apart against the Neapolitans: he conceded four goals, one of which is a masterpiece and an example of how to play free throws.

Napoli standards are a separate topic for the study of the analytical headquarters of Vitoria. In five matches, the Neapolitans have five goals from set pieces, and all the sharpness unexpectedly comes from Coulibaly. On account of the central defender, one goal (not surprising, given his size), as well as two assists. And the latter is made especially gracefully: in touch, with a parachute through the goalkeeper and onto an empty net.

In other aspects, Napoli are also flawless: they played with Leicester from 0: 2, showing excellent movement, and with Juve they brought things to a comeback. As a result, in four Serie A matches – four wins with a total score of 10: 2, first place and an unexpected title of a contender for the championship (taking into account the form of competitors).

Spalletti modified the already dynamic 4-3-3, retained Insigne, entered Politano and started the season with four wins for the second time in his career. The first one was with Inter in the 2017/18 season – then everything ended in fourth place, but the game of the current Napoli looks much more powerful. And it’s not that strange: after leaving Inter, Luciano had two years to rethink his own methods of work, refresh tactical ideas and just relax.

Since the summer of 2019, the coach received a salary at Inter (his contract was not terminated after the appointment of Antonio Conte and was valid until the summer of 2021), but he did not think about football at all. Other activities were enough: Spalletti enjoyed the views of Tuscany from the La Rimessa estate, set up a picturesque gallery from a collection of T-shirts and, of course, was engaged in winemaking.

Luciano owns 50 hectares, five of which are olive trees and vineyards. All are Chianti varieties.

“There are quite a few characteristic places in Tuscany, which are perhaps even more interesting than Montaione, but to find such a large territory, you need to sweat very decently,” Spalletti said when he worked at Zenit. – Nearby there is a lake, a football field, mountain bikes, ATVs, a gym and many different animals – donkeys, ponies, dogs. Each animal has its own name, for example, one donkey is called Cesare. “

Spalletti’s wine is put up for sale – this is one of two family incomes (the other is the renting out of four houses of the estate).

“Of course, this is not a business at all – it’s just my passion, what I like to do. I do everything there with my own hands, absolutely everything – build, dig, grow. This is a coach I am so-so, and everything else I am really good at. “

No wonder Luciano’s Napoli is so fresh, bouncy and luxurious.

Spartak will feel it in 9 days.