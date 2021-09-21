How Natalie Portman looked in the late 90s: photo

The network showed what the American actress Natalie Portman looked like in the late 90s.

The corresponding photo was published on the Instagram page “Zirkovy shlyakh”. So, you can see that although a lot of time has passed, the celebrity has practically not changed. She still has the same sophisticated facial features that the actress emphasized in a fresh photo with expressive makeup. (the frame can be seen below).

Recall Hatali portman – American theater and film actress of Israeli origin, film director, screenwriter and producer. She is best known for her participation in the films “Leon” and “Intimacy”, as well as thanks to the trilogy-prequel to “Star Wars”.

For her role in V for Vendetta, the star shaved her head and learned to speak with a British accent, for which she received the Saturn Award for Best Movie Actress. In addition, Natalie tried herself in the role of director in the short film “Eva”. It was this work that opened the short film competition of the 65th Venice Film Festival.

