how the actress has changed since childhood

On Friday, June 4, the popular American actress Angelina Jolie turns 46. Fans have always admired the appearance of a celebrity – both in the childhood of the star and today.

Many people call Jolie one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. In honor of the birthday of the movie star OBOZREVATEL decided to show how she has changed from childhood to the present day (to see the photo, scroll the news to the end).

Angelina Jolie was born in Los Angeles, the son of the famous American actor John Voight and the French Canadian actress Marcheline Bertrand.

By virtue of her origin, Jolie inherited the blood of several peoples: from her father’s side – Slovak and German, from her mother’s side – French Canadian, as well as Dutch and German.

Jolie started modeling at fashion shows at the age of 14. She has also appeared in several music videos including Lenny Kravitz and Meat Loaf.

In 1999, the movie “Girl, Interrupted” was released, which was supposed to be Winona Ryder’s comeback, but everything turned into a real triumph for Angelina Jolie, who for her role as unbridled rebel Fox Rove received her third Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and an Oscar “Best Supporting Actress”.

After the tremendous success with Girl, Interrupted, Jolie starred in an action movie called Gone in 60 Seconds, where she did not have much opportunity to show off her dramatic talent, but the film at least became very successful financially, grossing more than $ 230 million in rental.

In March 2019, information appeared in the press that Jolie decided to end her film career and leave Los Angeles. However, in August of the same year, it became known that the actress had joined the fantasy caste “Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland” by Brenda Chapman, the prequel to “Alice in Wonderland” and “Peter Pan”. Jolie got the role of the mother of Alice and Peter.

To date, the actress had to leave directing due to problems in her personal life, but at the same time she continues to communicate with the press and star in various photo shoots.

As OBOZREVATEL previously reported, popular actress, screenwriter and producer Angelina Jolie starred with a swarm of bees to draw attention to the problem of their disappearance. The footage was taken for National Geographic.