HP 11 Tablet with Intel Pentium and Windows 11 introduced

The HP 11 Tablet PC will go on sale in December, running the Windows 11 Home operating system. The novelty received an Intel processor from the Jasper Lake hardware platform.

The gadget is equipped with an 11-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 2160 × 1440 pixels (2K) and brightness up to 400 cd / m22… Provides 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Durable Corning Gorilla Glass 5 prevents scratches.

A feature of the novelty is a PTZ camera based on a 13-megapixel sensor: it can be used both as a rear and as a front module. The attachable keyboard allows you to use the device as a compact laptop.

Installed processor Pentium Silver N6000 with four cores operating at a frequency of 1.1 to 3.3 GHz. The chip includes an integrated Intel UHD Graphics controller. The volume of LPDDR4x-2133 RAM is 4 GB. Responsible for data storage is an M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive with a capacity of 128 GB.

The tablet is equipped with Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and Bluetooth 5 wireless adapters, a fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, a microSD slot, an audio system with three speakers. Power is provided by a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 32.2 Wh.

The novelty can be purchased for $ 500. An additional attachable keyboard will cost another $ 100.