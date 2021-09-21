HP unveils Envy 34 all-in-one with 5K display and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics

HP has announced a new all-in-one desktop computer, the Envy 34, built on the Intel hardware platform. The candy bar will go on sale next month.

The device is equipped with a 34-inch IPS display with a resolution of 5120 × 2160 pixels (5K format). Declared 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and the brightness reaches 500 cd / m22…

The maximum configuration includes the Rocket Lake generation Core i9-11900 processor. The chip contains eight cores (up to 16 instruction streams), which operate at a clock frequency of 2.5 GHz with the ability to dynamically boost up to 5.2 GHz. The graphics subsystem includes a discrete NVIDIA accelerator – up to the GeForce RTX 3080 version.

The all-in-one can carry up to 128GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. There are Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth wireless adapters, a Bang & Olufsen audio system with two speakers, and an Ethernet network controller.

The equipment includes a detachable 16-megapixel camera that can be fixed in different parts of the display for shooting from different angles. The stand integrates a wireless charging system for smartphones and other gadgets.

The available interfaces include six USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI connector, a standard 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader.

The computer will ship with Windows 11 Home operating system. Estimated price – from US $ 2,000.