HP unveils Envy 34 all-in-one with 5K display and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics

by

HP has announced a new all-in-one desktop computer, the Envy 34, built on the Intel hardware platform. The candy bar will go on sale next month.


Here and below images of HP

Here and below images of HP

The device is equipped with a 34-inch IPS display with a resolution of 5120 × 2160 pixels (5K format). Declared 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and the brightness reaches 500 cd / m22

The maximum configuration includes the Rocket Lake generation Core i9-11900 processor. The chip contains eight cores (up to 16 instruction streams), which operate at a clock frequency of 2.5 GHz with the ability to dynamically boost up to 5.2 GHz. The graphics subsystem includes a discrete NVIDIA accelerator – up to the GeForce RTX 3080 version.

The all-in-one can carry up to 128GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. There are Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth wireless adapters, a Bang & Olufsen audio system with two speakers, and an Ethernet network controller.

The equipment includes a detachable 16-megapixel camera that can be fixed in different parts of the display for shooting from different angles. The stand integrates a wireless charging system for smartphones and other gadgets.

The available interfaces include six USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI connector, a standard 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader.

The computer will ship with Windows 11 Home operating system. Estimated price – from US $ 2,000.

If you notice an error, select it with the mouse and press CTRL + ENTER.

Leave a Comment