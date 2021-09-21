Hundreds of Xbox and Dreamcast games prototypes appear online

Site staff Hidden palace received from the enthusiast a collection of game prototypes for different consoles. Deciding to make the materials public, archivists organized Project deluge… They put the first part of the extensive library online in the spring. The list consisted of about 700 games for the PlayStation 2. Among them were assemblies Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex, Shadow of the colossus and God of warused for demonstration at E3, as well as Japanese God hand and Dino stalkercontaining a lot of useful information.

Recently, enthusiasts have opened access to almost 500 prototypes of games for the original Xbox and Dreamcast. The selection includes Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Round 2, San Francisco Rush 2049, Shadow Man, Test Drive Cycles, Vigilante 8: Second Offense, WWF Attitude, Ninja Gaiden, Rogue Ops, Psychonauts and Splinter Cell: Double Agent.

Some projects were created several months before the release, so they practically do not differ from the originals, however, among the games you can find truly rare things, for example, the port on the Xbox of the American Idol games, Hail to the Chimp (later released on the Xbox 360), He-Man : Defender of Grayskull and Pac-Man World Rally, which never saw the light of day.

In addition, the translated into English Dinosaur Hunting: Ushinawareta Daichi and unreleased The Red Star, US Open 2003, The Vatz are of interest. The latter is a vampire action game from Beenox. Crazy Taxi 3 prototypes developed by Sega have been discovered for Dreamcast: High Roller, ToeJam & Earl III, Jet Set Radio Future, Sega GT and Gun Valkyrie. All of these games were later ported to the Xbox.

