“I am surprised how Tuktamysheva – an experienced, but always young athlete – fights on equal terms with those who are younger than her,” says Gleb Lutfullin – Figure skating

Russian figure skater Gleb Lutfullin commented on the victory at the Grand Prix stage among juniors in Krasnoyarsk, spoke about the illness in the 2020/21 season and described the group of Alexei Mishin.

– I originally went to the Grand Prix to win. In 2019, at the Grand Prix in Lake Placid, he was the third, and now he was going to become the first.

– How ready were you for this start?

– 90 percent. In training, I skated programs with quadruples, and at control skates in Novogorsk and St. Petersburg. I was sure I would. True, in Krasnoyarsk, small blots came out, but still I was confident in my abilities.

– Can you tell us about the programs?

– The programs that I skate can be considered new, because last season I was sick a lot, I missed a lot due to illness.

Short – “Black Earth”. The idea that we came up with with Tatiana Prokofieva is that I portray a person who is on the verge of collapse. These are, most often, creative people, writers, artists … And I have movements in my program, when I remove my finger, put it to my temple and think, what is happening? This program has an interesting image.

And in the free program – I’m Spaniard, noble, a little bit of love, and so on …

– You actually missed last season due to illness, how did you get through this time?

– That season I had only three starts. And I really miss the competition. While I was ill, I thought about the future, because it was very difficult – first, back problems, I was treated for a long time, then the coronavirus. I got sick, my grandmother was very hard on covid …

But I never had the idea to quit figure skating. Never. I want to always fight to the end. And just then, while I was sick, I clearly decided for myself that I needed to go towards my goal, despite the difficulties, some unpleasant moments. After thinking it over, I pulled myself together and said to myself with a calm soul: that’s it, we must move on, we must work.

– What is special in the group of Alexei Nikolaevich Mishin?

– I joined his group a long time ago, in 2017, and I immediately liked the atmosphere. We all cheer each other up. In training, we are all friendly, sociable. And coaches always give something new and interesting in training, and this turns routine work into a thrill.

When I went to Mishin, I was delighted. Also because at different times my idols trained there. Yagudin, Plushenko, Kolyada, Liza Tuktamysheva …

– Yagudin and Plushenko are Olympic champions. What do you like about Misha Kolyada and Liza Tuktamysheva?

– I always liked Misha’s skating. And although he had breakdowns, when he does everything to the fullest, it’s insanely cool.

And Liza? I honestly wonder how Lisa – an experienced, but always young athlete – fights on equal terms with those who are younger than her, but owns complex elements and makes them in programs. When I see Liza’s performance, I feel great pride in her, ”Lutfullin said.