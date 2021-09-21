“I haven’t met anyone. Now I don’t go to football, or what? ”Cherchesov reports about“ Spartak ”- Football

Former head coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov answered a question about rumors about Spartak.

– When it comes to Spartak and ask about Cherchesov, a fan will comment: he probably wants to come to Spartak, or maybe Spartak wants to get it. Today, even the press service of Spartak had to explain that while there are no negotiations with Cherchesov, there is coach Rui Vitoria, who is trusted. But all the same, even with this background, how do you like Spartak today?

– Well, I don’t know about that. Another thing is that a couple of weeks ago. when I was in Austria, they also wrote about this that I met with someone. I haven’t met anyone. And I really do not like it when my name appears somewhere where I am not. No attempt or action is taken.

I go to football, now I went to Spartak, then to Lokomotiv, now I don’t go to football, or what? Another thing is that it excites the public, “Spartak” in particular. I didn’t want to create any problems for my own club.

Everything has its time. There is a coach, there is a job. By the way, in a couple of weeks I’ll tell you who I talked to, why I talked, whether it worked out or not. With whom I communicate – about those no one will ever know, – said Cherchesov in the program “Football of Russia” on the TV channel “Russia 24”.

At the end of August, information appeared that Cherchesov played with Spartak preliminary negotiationsbut the Moscow club denied this message.

