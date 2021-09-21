Former Spartak president Andrei Chervichenko shared his emotions after the red-and-white meeting with CSKA (0: 1) in the 8th round of the Tinkoff RPL.

Recall that the winning goal for the army team was scored by Anton Zabolotny at the end of the match.

– It’s not a very interesting match, the place they occupy is the way they play. Football of the two teams in the middle of the table. Now it is completely different, before the fate of the derby decided who would become the champion of the country, now it is being decided who will come close to the group of leaders. Absolutely no excitement, if the Dutch system, invented by someone who did not understand, had passed, then Spartak could have completely fallen off and not participate in the second half of the rally.

I watched Zenit – Rubin at the same time and regretted that the match of the Moscow teams was on the big screen, it would be better if I changed it. The meeting is much more interesting, Kazan tried to recoup, the blue-white-blue did what they wanted. And the derby is a boredom that you watch by tradition, because everyone thinks that it should be interesting, but in fact …

For Vitoria, every day is considered the last, he doesn’t care, at some point in such situations there comes a day when you absolutely do not care what will happen. But it’s not Rui’s fault that Ponce didn’t score into an empty net, that Promes got into an offside position. I can not say that the army team beat the red and white in one wicket, an equal game. Promes’ goal was not counted, but Zabolotny was counted, – said Chervichenko.

In the standings CSKA is in seventh place, Spartak is in ninth.

