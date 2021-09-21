I’m afraid this referee will get into the loop

– Are you going to reeducate the kid judge? Or give it up?

– There is a double-edged sword. Humanly, I feel sorry for him. The boy grew up without a mother. He can now throw the noose over himself. His media hype has already covered his head, and he is in shock. Therefore, I said to his brother: “You look after him so that he does not do anything to himself.”

How to educate him? I have 130 people under the auspices of the federation. You constantly work with young people, teach. There is no time to pay so much attention to one arbiter. How can one burst? The amount of work is huge.

I guess this guy won’t judge at all. This should be a telling story for all young judges. This should not be the case in principle. And this is not forgiven.

– Sorry for the young man.

– But the person is irresponsible. Even trite, he is not responsible for paying for the apartment. The brother is watching him as best he can.

Something happened in my personal life. He said that he had a fight with the girl. There were problems. This story broke him, he got drunk. Now it is discussed in all social networks and on all sites. Irresponsible, I say.

He began to repent, to ask for forgiveness. And I told him: “Do you think this can be forgiven? A hundred grandparents, parents of small children, look at you, and you are beating your face against the ice in front of their eyes,” said Svetilov.