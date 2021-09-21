in Google Play and the App Store, you can pick up 9 games and 5 applications for free at once

©

New promotion for smartphones and tablets. For a limited time, Google Play and the App Store have arranged a small distribution of games and programs that were previously paid. If you hurry, you can get some interesting puzzles and useful applications.

During the giveaway, you can get 9 games and 5 applications that were previously paid for Android and iOS.

Free games and applications for Android:

Game Corporation “Dungeon” Platinum – an interesting incremental game with collecting items and a deep development system

Game 2021 NEW Math Puzzle – Over 80 unique logic puzzles that can break your brain

MinionSlayer: Growth Defense is a Growth Defense game with tower defense, RPG and strategy.

The Game of Chess is a mobile game visited by a classic board game that will teach you the basics and make you a Grandmaster

Grow Spaceship is an arcade space ship shooter with many upgrades and levels to complete

Missile Dude RPG is a clicker RPG game where players have to fight countless hordes of demons using high-tech rockets

Clipboard Pro app is a handy program that allows you to use the clipboard on top of other applications

Milky Launcher app is a complete new skin for your smartphone with its own set of themes, icons and features

Expense Control application is a functional program that allows you to track your expenses and control all your purchases

Free games and applications for iOS: