in Google Play and the App Store, you can pick up 9 games and 5 applications for free at once

by

©

New promotion for smartphones and tablets. For a limited time, Google Play and the App Store have arranged a small distribution of games and programs that were previously paid. If you hurry, you can get some interesting puzzles and useful applications.

During the giveaway, you can get 9 games and 5 applications that were previously paid for Android and iOS.

Free games and applications for Android:

  • Game Corporation “Dungeon” Platinum – an interesting incremental game with collecting items and a deep development system
  • Game 2021 NEW Math Puzzle – Over 80 unique logic puzzles that can break your brain
  • MinionSlayer: Growth Defense is a Growth Defense game with tower defense, RPG and strategy.
  • The Game of Chess is a mobile game visited by a classic board game that will teach you the basics and make you a Grandmaster
  • Grow Spaceship is an arcade space ship shooter with many upgrades and levels to complete
  • Missile Dude RPG is a clicker RPG game where players have to fight countless hordes of demons using high-tech rockets
  • Clipboard Pro app is a handy program that allows you to use the clipboard on top of other applications
  • Milky Launcher app is a complete new skin for your smartphone with its own set of themes, icons and features
  • Expense Control application is a functional program that allows you to track your expenses and control all your purchases

Free games and applications for iOS:

  • Night Stars is an addicting puzzle game about the destruction of identical blocks
  • Cat & line game – cute and funny runner about a cat with good reviews
  • Future Ludo game – large-scale battles of spaceships in distant galaxies, where everything depends on the roll of the dice
  • PXL application – mosaic art – a program for creating unique collages from your photographs in the form of pixels
  • Video Collage Editor, Effects is a handy editor for your videos, where you can choose ready-made effects

about the author

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

Leave a Comment