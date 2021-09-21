Intel Core i9-12900K appeared in the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark / News / Overclockers.ua

Despite the frankly low information content of the Ashes of the Singularity strategy benchmark, we are actually facing the first gaming test in which the flagship Intek Core i9-12900K processor was lit up.

It can be noted that a late engineering sample or a pre-release model took part in the testing, since the CPU was almost correctly identified by the benchmark software. The only caveat is that there are 24 cores / threads. But we already know that the Core i9-12900K will have 16 cores, eight of which support Hyper-Threading.

In addition to the Core i9-12900K, the system was equipped with a GeForce RTX 3080 video card and 64 GB of unknown type of RAM (DDR4 or DDR5). The Alder Lake-S family passed the full test without any glitches with an average frame rate of 160 FPS. Unfortunately, the result of the Core i9-12900K is difficult to compare with other systems, as the test was performed using custom settings and not a standard profile.

Alder Lake-S and 600 Series motherboards are expected to be officially announced at the InnovatiON conference in late October, or at a separate event within a commensurate time frame.

A source:

Videocardz