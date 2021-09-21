Intel predicts that the shortage of chips will end in 2023 / News / Overclockers.ua

Unlike IDC analysts, senior Intel officials are less optimistic about when the chip shortage will end. The availability of some of the company’s products will be poor until 2023. This was announced by Maurits Tichelman, Intel’s vice president of sales and marketing and general manager for EMEA.

“Intel is facing supply chain challenges. First of all, we are experiencing a shortage of substrates. This means that our microcircuits are not assembled. We now have silicon on the shelf that cannot be turned into a finished product.

If you look at the huge demand in the consumer market, among other things, it has been quite difficult to maintain a supply chain since last year. We have worked with all governments and have been on the priority list in most countries. This allowed us to deliver products to customers, as well as receive components for production.

We look forward to continuing to work in 2022 to balance the supply of substrates for some products. Thus, even in 2022, the availability of certain products will not be optimal. By 2023, we will be all right and the deficit will be resolved, ”said Mr Tichelman.

IDC experts predict that the balance of supply and demand in the global semiconductor market will be achieved by mid-2022. This is facilitated by the launch of new factories and conveyors. We add that Intel itself is investing huge amounts of money in expanding production capacities, but at the same time freely uses the services of contract chip makers.

A source:

Guru3D