Is it worth looking at the dramatic image of Angelina Jolie in “Those Who Wish Me Death”

A small town in Montana is often hit by wildfires. Hannah (Angelina Jolie) is one of the firefighters who failed to save children from the flames for the last time. Her conscience torments her, and nightmares keep her awake at night. To bring a woman back to life, the sheriff (John Bernthal) entrusts her with a calm and secluded work on a tower in the forest – you need to watch if a fire broke out somewhere nearby. Soon, Hannah meets a boy named Connor near the tower. He claims that killers (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen) are hunting for him and his father.

Director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is a renowned singer in the American South. In Yellowstone, Wind River, and in the Oscar-winning At Any Cost, Sheridan addresses the classic themes of law and order, the relationship between man and nature. His new work – “Those Who Wish Me Death” – ambitiously seeks to cover all the topics of concern to the author at once. Here, disaster film, political thriller and psychological drama are mixed at once.

“Those Who Wish Me Death” is divided into two storylines that gradually merge. The first is the story of Hannah experiencing PTSD. Angelina Jolie, who has not touched serious and dramatic images for a long time, plays here a sad and lonely woman. Meeting a boy in the forest teaches Hannah a lot, she motherly decides to keep Connor out of danger and finds it worth living on. Jolie copes well with the role, but it cannot be said that she organically looks in the image of a simple firefighter. Her glamorous look is not well suited to the harsh conditions of survival in the forest during fires and thunderstorms. However, the scenario is more likely to blame. Her character Hannah turned out to be a not too voluminous character. She does not have much screen time, and the dramatic arch is sketchy and does not evoke the necessary sympathy.

It is noticeable that director Sheridan is much more interested in the second line of the film, dedicated to the two killers. They are tasked with getting rid of the boy and his father, an accountant, who uncovered a corruption conspiracy in the government. Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult play a very non-trivial pair of cold-blooded killers. It is interesting to watch them and, unlike many on-screen mercenaries, there is no doubt about the professionalism and cruelty of these two. Gillen showed in “Game of Thrones” how good he is in the guise of a villain, and in “Those Who Wish Me Death” he gives his best – his killer Jack is a very charismatic sociopath, not used to losing.

The line of the hunt for the boy and his father is done in the film perfectly, the director is fluent in the instrument of suspense and skillfully builds up tension. But Sheridan, unfortunately, does not cope with the ambitious design of the picture – there are too many characters to have time to reveal them in an hour and a half of playing time. It is noticeable that the author sought to develop a large metaphor of the confrontation between man and nature – the element is angry with people for their sins and greed. And only those who are pure in thoughts will be able to survive in the hell. Forest fires were filmed in “Those who wish me death” wonderfully, and the ash from burning trees beautifully brings the faces of the main characters. But due to the abundance of storylines, it is difficult to feel involved in what is happening, the script turned out to be too large for one film.

However, this does not prevent the film from remaining a very good thriller. This is not the best work of Taylor Sheridan – the same “Wind River” turned out to be much more solid. But “Those Who Wish Me Death” once again shows that no one knows better than him to paint the beauty of the American South and the woodcutters, firefighters and sheriffs inhabiting it. And these ordinary people – as opposed to the corrupt and cynical capitalists – are the salt of the earth, and everything rests on them.

