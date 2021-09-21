“It’s hard to stop Chelsea in a title dispute. “Man City” will not embarrass them, Tuchel beat Guardiola three times “, reports Alan Shearer – Football

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has shared his thoughts on Chelsea’s performance this season after beating Tottenham in Matchday 5 of the Premier League (3-0).

“The Premier League championship is just beginning, but Chelsea already looks like a team that will be very difficult to stop.

When the Spurs did threaten the goal in the first half, both Chelsea center-backs looked very reliable, especially Thiago Silva, who I considered the best player of the match. He scored their first goal that kicked off the rout and just looked confident in everything he did.

Only 5 games have been played this season, but Chelsea have already played Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham and have scored seven points in those games.

When they lost points in a draw with Liverpool, they played with ten men for the entire second half. This shows how strong they are mentally and also well prepared for defense.

Before the ball was kicked for the first time this season, I considered Chelsea to be the favorites for the championship because I thought Romelu Lukaku would make the difference on attack after they missed too many chances last season.

Lukaku isn’t the only reason they are so formidable – they won the Champions League in May without him – but his arrival means they don’t have a weak link in the team and they are also strong in terms of squad depth.

An example of this is the opportunity to let a strong player like Kante off the bench in a match with Spurs. Their coach not only sees where things are not working in the game, but also has enough bench quality to make a difference.

Chelsea’s next test will take place on Saturday against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, but that won’t put them off. They beat City three times under Tuchel last season, including in the Champions League final. I’m sure he’ll be ready to meet Pep Guardiola again, “Shearer said.